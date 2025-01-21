Catholic Schools Week: Celebrating the Mission of Faith Bethany Beebe

Catholic Schools Week is celebrated Sunday, January 26, through Saturday, February 1

“Catholic education,” Pope Francis said, “is vital in an age awash in information often transmitted without wisdom or critical sense.” That sense of guided education is alive and well in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend’s Catholic schools and is increasingly appreciated since the introduction of Indiana’s Choice Scholarship Program in 2011. Catholic Schools Week gives a special opportunity to highlight the work of the diocese’s Catholic school communities.

“Our vision is to transform students into citizens of two worlds,” said Bishop Dwenger High School Principal Jason Schiffli. “So, it is important to prepare our Saints for the secular world by being intelligent problem solvers and critical thinkers; however, we also prepare them for a fully human life at the service of others and for our God.”

The School Choice scholarships – or vouchers, as they’re more commonly known – have changed the enrollment climate for many local Catholic schools, increasing student numbers by decreasing the financial barrier many families previously faced. According to the Indiana Department of Education, to be eligible, a student needs to be a legal resident of Indiana, between 5 and 22 years old by October 1 of that school year, and be in a household making no more than 400 percent of the federal income requirements for free or reduced-price lunches. For those using the voucher, the state shares funds with the Catholic school (or other private school) at a value of 90 percent of the per-student allocation. Dollar amounts allocated vary from school district to school district. According to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, 97 percent of Indiana households qualify. The diocese is currently supporting a push in the State Legislature to make School Choice available to 100 percent of Indiana families.

Parents who choose to send their children to diocesan schools complete the FACTS Grant and Aid Assessment, according to the diocese. IRS tax information is used to apply for the Indiana Choice Scholarship, SGO (Scholarship Granting Organization) dollars, and funding opportunities at the school level. The SGO of Northeast Indiana has been in existence since 2011, according to the organization, and provides financial support for middle- and lower-income families interested in educating their children in the Catholic schools. Scholarships can be

renewed, and the FACTS assessment is completed annually.

The change has been a blessing, according to David Maugel, superintendent of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. “The biggest blessing is we

have the opportunity to evangelize to more children who have chosen our schools,” he said. “This has helped all

school stakeholders to challenge ourselves to answer God’s call to serve in the ministry of Catholic education as well as determine how to help our children grow in virtue and hope in this challenging world.”

School administrators echo the morally backed educational climate change.

“Indiana’s School Choice Scholarships have enabled many of our Catholic schools to reach and teach a more diverse population,” Schiffli said. “It has truly been a blessing at Bishop Dwenger High School, where our growing, diversified demographics allows us to be living examples of the universal (Catholic) Church, affirming the dignity of all individuals.”

The benefits of Catholic education are also expressed from the pastoral perspective. Father Jim Fenstermaker, CSC, pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in South Bend, told Today’s Catholic: “A Catholic education prepares our students to think critically from a faith perspective, in light of the values inculcated in them not only in their religion classes but through the culture that permeates the school and all their classes and activities. Faculty and staff who promote our Christian faith and values with the students is key.” At his parish’s school, 40 percent of students are not Catholic, but he said the values and standards of the school are what parents say draw them to the institution.

The notion that parents are trusting the school system with their children is not taken for granted. Most Precious Blood Principal Rachel Ottenweller said: “At Most Precious Blood, we are so grateful when families choose to trust us with their children, because we understand how much of an impact a teacher can have on a student’s life. Now with the vouchers, parents can choose to send their child anywhere, and we do not take that responsibility lightly.”

Parents have clearly responded to the increased availability of Catholic education. Kim Obringer, principal at Mishawaka’s Queen of Peace Catholic School, has seen an example of that evangelization.

“We have seen an influx of students and families who want to come into the Church, which has been amazing for us,” Obringer said. This year alone, seven students will be baptized. She said there has also been interest in joining the faith by some parents. Faith is infused in the daily routine at the school. All students begin the morning in the gym for a time of prayer led by Obringer, the day is brought to an end with more prayer, and many classes are begun the same way.

Creating a positive culture means responding to an increasingly diverse student body.

“The Choice scholarships have allowed more families to consider and choose our Catholic schools as an educational and spiritual option for their child,” Maugel said. “We are continuously working on how we can meet the needs of our children through high expectations with support.”

That support is strong at the school level.

“I think many of our children come from very different backgrounds, lots of other things they bring with them,” said Obringer, who cited social, emotional, and economic considerations at the individual level. She also said she has seen an increase in the number of students who have special needs, such as autism. She said she wants “to help these children be successful in our world and community. It is important to have that education tailored for them.”

Added to those individual challenges are modern concerns

like morally appropriate use of technology and social media. The administration at Queen of Peace has brought back a computer lab where a technology teacher “works with the kids and navigates the digital world [and] online safety.”

From the top of the school system down, the increasing variety of personal issues faced by students is seen as an opportunity to practice and share God’s love through the Church.

“Challenges continue to be how to hire mission-filled educators to fill nearly 900 teaching positions that can serve a variety of children with a variety of different support systems and manage the expectations of everyone we serve,” Maugel said. “An opportunity that has been noticeable is the need to serve students with different spiritual, cognitive, and physical abilities, which I believe helps us fulfill our mission to serve the marginalized.”

All ability levels are embraced at St. Jude Catholic School in South Bend, for example. The pre-K to eighth grade institution has placed the principal’s office in an add-on space at the end of the long hall of the simple 1950s-era construction lined by the classrooms; the resource room where students receive extra academic support sits at the center. The school aims to be a place where “every child can learn, and every child can grow,” said Ana Maria Lewis, principal at St. Jude.

The school has 10 students identified as Bessette Scholars, or those with multiple disabilities or diagnoses. The group was given the name in honor of St. Andre Bessette, a Holy Cross brother. Believed to not be a strong enough candidate for the priesthood, he became a brother and was assigned the task of opening the church door. He would listen to the troubles of the people he greeted and was canonized after miracles were attributed to him. At St. Jude, Bessette Scholars visit the resource room for their math and language arts instruction but share educational opportunities with neurotypical students whenever possible at the grade level that they intellectually fit. The inclusion “takes a little culture,” she said, but the results have been positive. Across the school, she said, “test scores increased … because I feel we are meeting the needs of every child.”

Catholic Schools Week, celebrated Sunday, January 26, through Saturday, February 1, allows that common mission of Christ-centered care to be celebrated. At Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic School in Fort Wayne, for example, service will mingle with fun. Mary’s Meals, an organization that helps fund school lunches for the poorest children of the world, will be the recipient of funds raised as students sell items ranging from bracelets to cotton candy at the CYO basketball tournament to be held at the school. Principal Bea Royal told Today’s Catholic, “Everything we do, we like to point to the mission.” Each day of Catholic Schools Week has a special focus at the school, such as beauty, truth, vocation, or piety. They also take the time to write to residents of an area nursing home.

In that mission to create disciples for Christ, fun is not forgotten, as celebrating Catholic Schools Week will entail a staff versus eighth graders volleyball game, a day of wearing spirit shirts, and a puppet show.

The theme of extra attention to fostering faith will also be a part of Catholic Schools Week at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in Fort Wayne. The week’s theme for the school will be “Slow Down, Wonder, and Behold Jesus in the Eucharist,” and students will engage in a variety of related activities. Kindergarten teacher Karen Tippman said extra time in adoration, prayer for school intentions, creating a list of some of God’s creations, and meditation with the Hallow app will give substance – with a side of fun at a staff and priests versus students basketball game.

No matter how schools tailor the calendar of celebrations for Catholic Schools Week, the notion of finding faith in the school home is prevalent, even beyond the week’s celebrations.

“If you calculate the time I spend during the school year, you will quickly discover that I spend more time with my extended Dwenger family than I do at home,” Dwenger’s Schiffli said. “It truly is my home away from home!”

