May 3, 2024 // Uncategorized
Catholic School Teachers Honored at Annual Banquets
Each year, local teachers and administrators are honored for their outstanding work in the academic and spiritual formation of children at Catholic schools across the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend at the annual You Can Lend a Hand Luncheons.
Sponsored by Quality Dining Inc., a hospitality group based in Mishawaka that has donated more than $12 million dollars to local Catholic schools through its coupon sales, the luncheons were hosted on Thursday, April 18, in the Discovery Ballroom at Century Center in South Bend and on Wednesday, April 24, at the Grand Wayne Center in Fort Wayne.
“The purpose of today is to share fellowship but more importantly to celebrate the success of our Catholic schools, and in particular, the excellence displayed by our teachers and administrators,” said Dan Fitzpatrick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quality Dining Inc., in his opening remarks in Fort Wayne. “As you well know, Catholic schools are much more than a place to learn the basics of just old-fashioned reading, writing, and arithmetic. Our schools do more – much more. Our schools are building and developing a moral foundation for our children, continuingly shaping, as it were, our students’ minds, bodies, and souls.”
CHRIST THE TEACHER AWARD WINNERS
South Bend
Christ the King School, South Bend: Corinne Gries
Corpus Christi School, South Bend: Trisha Perry
Holy Cross School, South Bend: Bixis Colina
Holy Family School, South Bend: Emily Farris
Our Lady of Hungary School, South Bend: Marie Bubelenyi
St. Adalbert School, South Bend: Kevin Joyce
St. Anthony de Padua School, South Bend: Alexis Turnock
St. John the Baptist School, South Bend: Ryan Brandt
St. Joseph School, South Bend: Christina Venner
St. Jude School, South Bend: Charlene Weber
St. Matthew Cathedral School, South Bend: Kathy McMillen
Queen of Peace School, Mishawaka: Lora Mulstay
Mishawaka Catholic School, Mishawaka: Lauren Bonadies
St. Thomas the Apostle School, Elkhart: Elizabeth Yeakey
St. Vincent de Paul School, Elkhart: Not Participating
St. John the Evangelist School, Goshen: Ruth Newell
St. Pius X School, Granger: Katie Sater
St. Michael School, Plymouth: Angela Reese
Marian High School, Mishawaka: Elaine Desmarais
Saint Joseph High School, South Bend: Dan Mentock
St. Thomas More Academy, South Bend: Kaitlyn Brown
St. Mary’s School, Niles (Diocese of Kalamazoo): Lisa Bentley
Our Lady of the Lake School, St. Joseph (Diocese of Kalamazoo): Dane Whipple
St. Mother Theodore Guerin Administrative Assistant Award: Annie Borjas, Holy Cross School
Poster Contest Winner: Abilene Navarrete, Holy Cross School
In 1982, Fitzpatrick and his brother, Jim – the late Deacon Jim, who passed away last year – created the You Can Lend a Hand program to provide financial assistance to local Catholic schools. This program provided “a meaningful lifeline” for many area schools, Fitzpatrick said.
“We are here today because we are convinced of the great ideal of Catholic education,” Fitzpatrick said. “We honor our Catholic school educators who serve this ideal with faith and devotion, by word and example. Why do they do so? It is because they believe in the mission of Catholic education, the mission of communicating Christ, forming our children and young people as disciples of Christ, and helping them to arrive at the fullness of Christian life. All of us are here today because we believe in this mission. We share the desire that the Gospel of Jesus will take root in the hearts and minds of our children and young people.”
Along with the Christ the Teacher awards given to educators from schools across the diocese, at the luncheon in South Bend, Jerry and Judy Kearns were presented with the Monsignor William J. Lester Award. In Fort Wayne, the award was given to Lois Tippmann. Each of these individuals was honored for their longtime service to – and support of – Catholic education in the diocese.
In his keynote address at the luncheon in Fort Wayne, Bishop Rhoades echoed Fitzpatrick’s emphasis on the mission of Catholic school and applauded those who take up this vital work.
“Our age and culture are marked by a certain confusion about the nature and purpose of education, often arising from conflicting understandings of the human person and of life’s meaning and final end,” Bishop Rhoades said. “We are clear about these things, for we recognize Jesus of Nazareth, the Incarnate Son of God, as the truth of God and the truth of man. … Our schools help our students to know, love, and follow Christ, who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. To do so, we need educators, like those we have honored today, whose hearts and souls are shaped by the Spirit of Christ, educators who think with the mind of the Church, educators who look upon and love their students as part of the flock of Christ.”
CHRIST THE TEACHER AWARD WINNERS
Fort Wayne
Huntington Catholic School, Huntington: Amy Ball
St. Bernard School, Wabash: Angie Benner
St. Therese School, Fort Wayne: Brianne Bohnstedt
Most Precious Blood School, Fort Wayne: Andrea Buday
St. Louis Academy, New Haven: Darlene Carey
St. John the Baptist School, New Haven: Jay Crisp
Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne: Joe Davis
St. Vincent de Paul School, Fort Wayne: Anna Dowty
St. Joseph School, Fort Wayne: Jessica Elward
St. Rose of Lima School, Monroeville: Krystle Harless
Queen of Angels School, Fort Wayne: Jill Henderson
St. Jude School, Fort Wayne: Christine Hudson
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Fort Wayne: Jennifer Kleber
Sacred Heart School, Warsaw: Andrea Komorowski
St. Joseph School, Hessen Cassel, Fort Wayne: Joy Marquardt
St. Mary of the Assumption School, Avilla: Jill Marshall
St. Joseph School, Decatur: Michelle Miller
St. Charles Borromeo School, Fort Wayne: Emily Reeves
Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne: Theresa Roberts
Our Lady of Good Hope School, Fort Wayne: Elizabeth Sorg
St. John the Baptist School, Fort Wayne: Laura Sturm
St. Aloysius School, Yoder: Dawn Wyss
St. Joseph School, Garrett: Bradley Yarnall
St. Mother Theodore Guerin Administrative Assistant Award: Beatrice Royal, Our Lady of Good Hope School
Bishop Rhoades reminded those in attendance in Fort Wayne of St. Peter’s words that call us to always be ready to give a reason for the hope within us to anyone who asks. “That’s what we do in our Catholic schools,” Bishop Rhoades said. “We seek to instill hope in our young people. Nourished by our own personal prayer and our participation in the sacraments, in the holy mission of Catholic education, we seek to bear witness to Christ our Hope, Christ the Teacher, Christ the Savior of the world! May those we educate go forth from our schools as hope-filled young people who have encountered Christ and are equipped to spread the Good News of His Gospel and the truth that sets us free! Thank you all for your attention and may the Holy Spirit guide and strengthen you and all who serve in or support our Catholic schools!”
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.