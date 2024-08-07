Catholic Public Policy Directors Gather in Indianapolis Indiana Catholic Conference Victoria Arthur

Hours after 50,000 people experienced the closing

Mass of the historic National Eucharistic Congress in downtown Indianapolis, a smaller gathering of the Catholic faithful was just beginning a few blocks away.

Dozens of Catholic public policy directors from across the United States converged in Indiana’s capital July 21-24 at the annual summer meeting of the National Association of State Catholic Conference Directors (NASCCD). Indianapolis was chosen as the site for this year’s gathering to give the directors the opportunity to attend the Eucharistic Congress before reaffirming their mission to represent the Catholic Church in the public arena nationwide.

The timing was also significant for the Indiana Catholic Conference (ICC) in hosting the meeting, as its leadership was in the midst of a transition. Alexander Mingus had officially become Executive Director of the ICC – the public policy voice of the Catholic Church in Indiana – the week before welcoming his counterparts to Indianapolis.

“We were happy to host the NASCCD meeting this year, particularly because it gave some of our members a chance to experience all that the Eucharistic Congress had to offer,” Mingus said. “As it was my first meeting in my new role, I was blessed to be able to meet so many Catholic Conference directors who each do incredible work for the Church in their states.”

Mingus was joined at the meeting by Angela Espada, who was days away from retirement following a five-year tenure at the helm of the ICC – one of the nation’s first Catholic Conferences when it was established in 1966. Participants at the meeting say they appreciated the opportunity to welcome Mingus while thanking Espada for her contributions and her collaboration.

“We all form a bond through this work,” said Matt Brower, Executive Director of the Montana Catholic Conference. “It’s always sad for those of us who work as Catholic conference directors when one of the other directors moves on, whether it be for a new opportunity, a retirement, or a new chapter in life. So, I was happy that I could be there as everyone honored Angela and welcomed Alexander into the association as Executive Director. … It was very meaningful for me to be present for that and to see just how much Angela meant to the conference and to her bishops and how much good she did.”

Like his counterparts across the country, Brower represents the Catholic bishops in his state in matters of public policy. He said he especially appreciated attending Mass at St. John the Evangelist Parish and hearing from Archbishop Charles C. Thompson of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis about the ICC’s impact under the leadership of Espada and Mingus, who had served as Associate Director for four years prior to being promoted.

Espada noted the providential timing of events last month as she reflected on her tenure with the ICC.

“Indianapolis was fortunate to have so many of the faithful

in town,” said Espada, who was the first woman to lead the ICC and the first woman of color to hold a Catholic conference directorship in the nation. “First there was the Asian and Pacific Islander Catholic Encounter Meeting, then the Eucharistic Congress. These gatherings prior to the Catholic Conference directors’ meeting served as a reminder of why the directors work across the country to make sure that the Church has a voice. Representing the faithful on issues of dignity of the person, respect for life, care for creation and the common good continue to be incredibly important.”

Glenn Tebbe, longtime ICC executive director prior to Espada, underscored that point as he was preparing to help launch the four-day conference.

“The issues remain the same year after year, but the dynamics and politics are always different,” said Tebbe, who led the ICC for 16 years. “I always appreciated the chance at the annual summer meeting to

absorb so much wisdom from such smart people. It was always a great opportunity, too, to build relationships and to get to know the families of our colleagues around the country.”

Tebbe and his wife, Laura Jo, were on hand for the July 21 conference opening at the Crowne Plaza in downtown Indianapolis to greet and check in the attendees, many of whom were accompanied by their spouses and children.

“It’s like a family reunion,” Laura Jo Tebbe said of the summer meeting, always held in a different city and combining business, social, and spiritual elements. “Many people get hired (as Catholic Conference directors) at Alexander’s age, and we really get to know their families over the years.”

Illustrating that point, Mingus, the 28-year-old new leader of the ICC, greeted conference participants at the opening reception with his wife, Emily, and their two young children, Cecilia and Gabriel, close by.

His counterpart from Texas, Jennifer Allmon, was also in attendance with her family and looking forward to a productive and meaningful few days with her colleagues from around the country.

“Catholic moral and social teaching is at the foundation of everything we do,” said Allmon, Executive Director of the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops. “We engage in proactive social justice and speak the truth in love to our many audiences, from legislators to the general public.”

Throughout the meeting, Catholic conference directors shared experiences and strategies and attended workshops led by subject-matter experts on issues of common interest and importance. School choice is one of those topics, and attendees heard directly from Robert Enlow, President and Chief Executive Officer of EdChoice, an Indianapolis-based advocacy group that is one of the nationwide leaders in the movement.

They also nominated new leadership for the NASCCD, which was formed in 1968 and now includes members from the majority of states and the District of Columbia.

Michael Sheedy, Executive Director of the Florida Catholic Conference, was elected the organization’s new president. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sheedy said he was thrilled to return to Indiana both for the annual meeting and the Eucharistic Congress that preceded it.

“My wife and I both went to the Eucharistic Congress, and it was spectacular,” said Sheedy, “We were so glad we made the trip.”

His fellow Notre Dame graduate, Matt Brower of the Montana Catholic Conference, also had high praise for the NASCCD meeting. Ten years ago, he was in Mingus’ shoes as he hosted the annual summer meeting in Helena, Montana, as a brand-new Catholic Conference director.

His words of wisdom for the new leader of the ICC?

“Remember that you have an association full of people who have been doing this work in various settings, in different ways, for many years,” Brower said. “This is a group of wonderful, committed people seeking holiness who serve the Church, serve our bishops, and who are a wealth of not only information but inspiration.”

To learn more about the ICC and ways to get involved with its mission, visit indianacc.org.

