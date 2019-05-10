Catholic high schools set to graduate future saints Bethany Beebe

Facing the future with both faith and excitement, 770 students are preparing to graduate in May and June from the four Catholic high schools of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Their respective Baccalaureate Masses and graduation ceremonies will be a time to reflect on the formation they have received from their priests, teachers, principals and coaches, as well as to set their intentions for a life of faith and service.

“The Catholic schools of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend have as our mission to offer both a superior academic education with practical application, and formation in their identity as children of God and the mission of Jesus Christ,” said Associate Superintendent Amy Johns. “While parents are the primary educators of their children, we strive to assist them in their responsibility, sharing the teachings of the Catholic Church and providing role models for living a Catholic way of life.

“We’re proud and excited for our graduates and for their families; for the legacy they leave at our Catholic high schools, and for the opportunities that lay before them. They’re about to embark on a very exciting time in their lives.”

Bishop Dwenger

Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne has a graduating class of 264 students. Its baccalaureate Mass will be at 5:30 p.m. May 22 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne with celebrant Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades. A graduation ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. May 24 at the Embassy Theatre, Fort Wayne.

The school valedictorian is Christopher Wilkins. He is a member of St. Jude Parish, Fort Wayne. The salutatorian will be Tavehon McGarry, also of St. Jude Parish.

Bishop Luers

Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne has a graduating class of 129 students. Its baccalaureate Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 24 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne. The celebrant will be Bishop Rhoades. A graduation ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on May 24 at the University of Saint Francis Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, Fort Wayne.

The school valedictorian is Joshua Dippold. He is a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Wayne. The salutatorian will be Olivia Neher of St. John the Baptist Parish, Fort Wayne.

Marian

Marian High School in Mishawaka is set to graduate a class of 160 students. Its baccalaureate Mass will be at at 7 p.m. May 30 at St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend, with Bishop Rhoades celebrating. A graduation ceremony will begin 7 p.m. May 31 at the Morris Performing Arts Center, South Bend.

The school valedictorian will be Maggie Cook, the daughter of Tom and Kathy Cook of St. Matthew Cathedral Parish. Salutatorian will be Mackenzie Mencias, daughter of Drs. A.J. and Elizabeth Mencias, also of St. Matthew Cathedral.

Saint Joseph

Saint Joseph High School in South Bend is set to graduate 217 students. A baccalaureate Mass will take place at 2 p.m. on June 2 at St. Pius X Church in Granger, with Bishop Rhoades celebrating. The graduation ceremony will be at 2 p.m. June 3 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.

The school valedictorian is Tomás Aguilar-Fraga, a member of Holy Cross Parish, South Bend. The salutatorian will be Isabel Ortiz of St. Joseph Parish, South Bend.

* * *