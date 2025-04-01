Catholic Educators Honored in South Bend Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

Quality Dining Hosts First of Two You Can Lend a Hand Luncheons

Hundreds of people gathered for a special luncheon and awards ceremony at the Century Center in South Bend on Tuesday, March 25. Bishop Rhoades joined teachers, administrators, students, priests, staff, donors, volunteers, and Catholic school supporters to celebrate the 43rd year of You Can Lend a Hand, a program sponsored by Quality Dining that has raised more than $12 million to support Catholic schools in northern Indiana and western Michigan through the sale of coupon books in the schools.

Following lunch, Dan Fitzpatrick, chairman and chief executive officer of Quality Dining Inc., welcomed everyone and thanked those in attendance who use their time and talents to educate children to become disciples of Christ and to help them become saints.

“To me, all of the educators in our schools are heroes,” Fitzpatrick said. “You are heroes for countless reasons – too many to properly capture – but your heroism should never be understated.”

After addressing the crowd, Fitzpatrick announced the first award of the afternoon. Each year, the Quality Dining team asks students to design a poster that incorporates the logos of their restaurants and the You Can Lend a Hand logos. The poster is used to advertise the coupon sale and to keep track of sale progress. Though she is from the Fort Wayne side of the diocese, eighth grader Adalina Bacon from St. Rose of Lima in Monroeville was honored for her winning poster at the South Bend luncheon because she will be on a field trip when the program is held in Fort Wayne.

Next up was the Monsignor J. William Lester Award. Superintendent of Catholic Schools David Maugel described Monsignor Lester as an untiring servant and longtime priest in the diocese, a former superintendent of Catholic schools, and a great champion of Catholic education. “Among his many notable accomplishments, Monsignor Lester helped ensure the continued existence of Catholic schools through financial accountability,” Maugel said.

Because of Monsignor Lester’s wonderful example of supporting Catholic schools in the diocese, this award is given each year to someone who does the same. Russ and Patricia Romey were honored with the award this year for their generous support of Saint Joseph High School for many years.

“Russ and Patricia have provided philanthropic support to the ‘Forward in Faith Fund’ for building the new Saint Joseph High School as well as to the school’s annual fund,” Maugel said. They have also provided auction items to the annual gala, were lead donors to help build a press box and concession stand at the softball fields, and have helped with other upgrades at the athletic complex, just to name a few.

Bishop Rhoades then took the stage to offer his keynote address, with the focus of hope.

“As you know, we are in the midst of a Jubilee Year,” Bishop Rhoades said. “Pope Francis chose the theme of hope.” He went on to explain how faith, hope, and love express the heart of the Christian life and the heart of the mission of Catholic education.

“Hope is central to the mission of our Catholic schools. We teach our students to hope and trust in God,” Bishop Rhoades said. “When our schools are faithful to their Catholic mission, they are truly schools of hope. They teach our children to see the universe and to contemplate creation with a sense of awe and wonder. They teach our children about God’s plan of salvation. They help them to know Jesus in a personal way, especially through prayer. They teach them to trust in Jesus and His promise of eternal life,” Bishop continued.

Bishop Rhoades talked about how the Blessed Virgin Mary is Our Lady of Hope, Our Mother of Hope, and how happy he is to see “a strong devotion to our Blessed Mother” in all our Catholic schools. “May she intercede for all of us and our Catholic school communities and guide us in our mission,” he concluded.

Julie Williams, associate superintendent of diocesan Catholic schools, then took the stage to explain the Christ the Teacher Awards. “All teachers and administrators face the tremendous challenge of ensuring the academic growth of their students,” she said. “With their enthusiastic devotion to the mission of the Catholic school, these educators do whatever is necessary to ensure children grow in the faith, develop their God-given gifts, and to form disciples – students who know, love, and serve Christ.”

As Williams stepped back to hand the awards to the recipients as they were called, Jeff Keiffer, associate superintendent of diocesan Catholic schools, began announcing the award winners.

Winners include Erin Cataldo from St. John the Evangelist; Jen Coury from St. Jude; Kara Cullen from Our Lady of the Lake; Chris Culver from Saint Joseph High School; Mary Dornbos from Holy Family; Joan Doyle from St. Pius X; Jeanette Dripps from Mishawaka Catholic; Jenna Fischer from St. Matthew Cathedral School; Erica Fox from Christ the King; Stephanie Giglio from St. Vincent de Paul; Yadira Gonzalez from St. Adalbert; Brian Herzog from Marian High School; Emily Johnson from St. Anthony de Padua; Emily Kershner from St. Michael; Sarah Lamphier from Holy Cross; Katy Lindenman from St. Joseph Grade School; Shannon Matthew from Our Lady of Hungary; Christine Nemeth from Corpus Christi; Chris Nowak from Queen of Peace; Eric Pianowski from St. Thomas the Apostle; and Claudia Stiglitz from St. John the Baptist.

Next in the program, Kieffer announced the winner of the St. Mother Théodore Guérin Administrator Award. Mother Guérin is remembered as a woman devoted to prayer, an educator, caregiver, and leader.

“This honor goes to an administrator who has demonstrated outstanding dedication to Catholic schools like St. Mother Théodore Guérin portrayed,” said Kieffer. The award was given to Ana Maria Lewis, principal at St. Jude School in South Bend.

A surprise to the awards ceremony was a presentation by Mackenzie Ritchie, chief executive officer of the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana. Through charitable giving and estate planning, foundation officials work with individuals and families to grow endowment funds that support parishes and schools in the diocese.

“The impact has been nothing short of remarkable,” Ritchie said. “In just the last five years, our foundation has granted nearly $12 million back to our diocesan community, with more than $8 million dedicated to our Catholic schools.”

Funded by an endowment, Ritchie presented two of the Christ the Teacher award recipients with the Catholic Community Foundation Teachers Award. Ritchie called it a “tangible thank you for making a difference in the lives of their students, peers, and entire school community.”

The winners, Mary Dornbos of Holy Family School and Sannon Matthew of Our Lady of Hungary School, each received a $1,000 personal award, $500 to spend in their classroom or school as they see fit, and $500 toward their school’s endowment fund.

The You Can Lend a Hand luncheon for the Fort Wayne side of the diocese will take place on Tuesday, April 22.

Nicole Hahn is Secretary of Communications for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

