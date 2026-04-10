Catholic Educators Honored for Forming Faith Amid Modern Challenges Tim Johnson

Twenty-three Catholic educators from the Fort Wayne region of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend were honored on Tuesday, April 7, at the annual You Can Lend a Hand luncheon at the Grand Wayne Center in Fort Wayne, a celebration not only of teaching excellence but of a deeper mission: forming students in faith in an increasingly complex world. Quality Dining hosts the luncheons.

The event, now in its 44th year, brings together educators, administrators, pastors and supporters of Catholic schools while also raising funds to support school needs across the diocese. Participating schools sold You Can Lend a Hand coupons to Quality Dining Inc. restaurants to financially support Catholic education. A similar luncheon will be held on April 24 in South Bend, reflecting the diocesan-wide effort of Quality Dining Inc., to support Catholic schools in both regions.

This year’s gathering highlighted the vocation of Catholic educators as witnesses to Christ in the classroom — a role many speakers said is more important than ever in today’s culture.

“We need Catholic schools more than ever,” said Bishop Rhoades, who addressed attendees during the luncheon. He emphasized that Catholic schools are rooted in forming the whole person — body, mind and spirit — and helping students encounter Christ, the ultimate teacher.

Drawing on the Gospel account of Mary Magdalene recognizing the Risen Christ, Bishop Rhoades reflected on Jesus as ‘Rabbi,” or teacher, noting that Catholic educators share in that mission in a unique and profound way.

“The vocation of our Catholic school educators … is truly extraordinary,” Bishop Rhoades said, pointing to their role in forming students not only academically but spiritually, helping them grow in faith, virtue and character.

Throughout the program, speakers emphasized that Catholic educators serve as examples for students in a world often lacking positive role models.

“They see people that offer them encouragement … you are offering them light in a time of darkness,” said Chuck Freeby, who served as the event’s master of ceremonies.

That mission, educators said, comes with real challenges.

“For 50 minutes in the classroom, I’m fighting maybe six hours of social media a night,” said Parker Noll, a theology teacher at Bishop Dwenger High School who was chose as one of 22 Christ the Teacher Award recipients. “What they’re watching … isn’t always in tune with the Catholic faith.”

Noll said Catholic educators are working to present the Faith in a way that is both authentic and engaging for students growing up in a rapidly changing cultural landscape.

“We live in a world where being faith-filled … isn’t always seen as popular,” he said, adding that helping students encounter Christ in a personal way remains central to his work.

Despite those challenges, educators described their work as deeply rewarding and rooted in a sense of calling.

“The ability to bring Christ to all individuals … I can wear my cross and share Christ with all,” said Starr Harless, a Christ the Teacher Award recipient and junior high teacher at St. Rose of Lima School in Monroeville, and one of two recipients of the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana Teachers Award.

Also receiving that honor was Elizabeth Schuler of St. Bernard School in Wabash, recognized for her commitment to academic excellence and faith formation in the classroom.

Others pointed to the lasting impact Catholic education has across generations.

“It is my family. It is my life,” said Nikki Thompson of St. Aloysius School in Yoder, also a Christ the Teacher Award recipient. She noted that five generations of her family have been educated at the school. She added that helping students remain rooted in their faith beyond the classroom remains “a big challenge.”

Still, educators said their mission is grounded in something deeper than the challenges they face.

“To be that light to a child who needs it … there’s nothing better than that,” Noll said.

The luncheon celebrated recipients of the Christ the Teacher Award, presented annually to outstanding educators from schools across the diocese and one Catholic school from Niles, Michigan. The award reflects the central role of Christ as teacher and recognizes those who model that example in their classrooms each day.

Zachary Coyle, principal of St. Vincent de Paul School in Fort Wayne, was recognized with the St. Mother Theodore Guerin Administrator Award for his leadership and dedication to Catholic education.

In addition to honoring educators, the program highlighted student involvement and the broader Catholic school community. Bishop Luers High School students served as table hosts, while the Borromeo Bells of St. Charles Borromeo School in Fort Wayne welcomed guests with handbell music upon arrival.

During the luncheon, students from St. John the Baptist School in New Haven performed selections from their upcoming production of “Beauty and the Beast,” adding a joyful and creative element to the celebration.

Several additional awards were presented recognizing leadership, service and support of Catholic education.

Rebecca McDaniel, an eighth-grade student at St. Joseph-Hessen Cassel School, was named the winner of this year’s Quality Dining poster contest, selected from more than 250 entries submitted across the diocese.

Chuck McNulty received the Monsignor J. William Lester Award, honoring his long-standing support of Catholic schools and his commitment to helping students succeed through scholarships and community investment.

The Catholic Community Foundation also presented its annual Teachers Award, recognizing educators who exemplify both faith and excellence in the classroom.

Since its founding in 1982, the You Can Lend a Hand program has raised more than $12 million to support Catholic schools in northern Indiana, providing resources that help schools continue their mission of forming students in faith and knowledge.

For those gathered, the luncheon served as both a celebration and a reminder — that Catholic education is not simply a profession but a vocation rooted in sharing the Gospel.

As Bishop Rhoades told the educators, their work ultimately reflects the mission of Christ himself — to teach, to form and to lead others to the truth.

2026 Christ the Teacher Award Winners

Kelsey Spoltman, Most Precious Blood, Fort Wayne

Autumn Hulting, Our Lady of Good Hope, Fort Wayne

Jessica Nifong, Queen of Angeles, Fort Wayne

Amber Wilson, St. Charles Borromeo, Fort Wayne

Alyssa Rost, St. John the Baptist, Fort Wayne

Michelle Stronczek, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Fort Wayne

Lorna Pioquinto-Staller, St. Joseph, Fort Wayne

Meagan Mocek, St. Jude, Fort Wayne

Laura Geraghty, St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

Nichole Thompson, St. Aloysius, Yoder

Justin Pranger, St. John the Baptist, New Haven

Kassie Ripple, St. Joseph-Hessen Cassel, Fort Wayne

Starr Harless, St. Rose of Lima, Monroeville

Danielle Strack, St. Louis Academy, New Haven

Ashley Wetzel, St. Mary of the Assumption, Avilla

Chelsea Rigler, St. Joseph, Garrett

Amanda Sutter, St. Joseph, Decatur

Reagan Wood, Huntington Catholic, Huntington

Elizabeth Schuler, St. Bernard, Wabash

Parker Noll, Bishop Dwenger, Fort Wayne

Mercylynn Green, Bishop Luers, Fort Wayne

* * *