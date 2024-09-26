Catholic Charities Worker Honored for Dedication to Latino Community Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

FORT WAYNE – Being named “Amiga of the Year” was a pleasant surprise for Luz Ostrognai, an immigration caseworker for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. On Thursday, September 19, she was honored by Latinos Count, an organization that prepares Latino youths for life beyond secondary schooling.

For more than 20 years, Ostrognai has provided immigration services to those in need in the Fort Wayne community.

Ostrognai was honored at the Viva College! Scholarship Lunch, held at the Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne, to showcase scholarship opportunities for Latino youths. Along with inviting dozens of high school students, the organization hosted Ostrognai, her family, and co-workers to celebrate her achievement. Addressing the crowd, Ostrognai encouraged students to explore potential career paths. She found that service, not necessarily prestige, in her career was the most fulfilling. She was presented with a plaque and received a round of applause for her inspirational work.

