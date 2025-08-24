Catholic Charities Receives 300 Backpacks from Local Company Nicole Kurut

On Friday, August 8, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend received 300 brand-new backpacks from Homefront Home Health and Home Care in Fort Wayne – a generous donation supporting the agency’s annual Pack-A-Backpack Program.

Each year, the Pack-A-Backpack Program distributes backpacks filled with new school supplies to families facing financial hardship. After not receiving its usual grant funding this year, Catholic Charities turned to the community for support. Homefront Home Health and Home Care responded by donating 300 backpacks to help ensure children begin the school year prepared and confident.

The backpack presentation was held at the organization’s location at 6821 Lima Road in Fort Wayne.

“Going into this year’s program, we weren’t sure what to expect,” said Aaron Roberts, associate director of Catholic Charities’ North Region Office. “We have been overwhelmed by the community’s response. Thanks to Homefront Home Health and Home Care’s generosity, children from struggling families will have the tools they need to succeed.”

“As soon as I heard about the Pack-A-Backpack program, I knew I wanted to be involved,” said Drew Botteron, founder and CEO of the health care organization. “As a company, we are deeply committed to serving individuals of all ages, in any way possible. After seeing Catholic Charities’ need for assistance, I immediately felt called to help. Ensuring these schoolchildren have the resources they need to learn and succeed is pivotal as they are the future leaders of our communities.”

Nicole Kurut is director of marketing for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

