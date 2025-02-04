Catholic Charities Migration Services: Providing Hope in Challenging Times Dan Florin

The following is a statement from Dan Florin, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, concerning the new executive orders affecting refugees and immigrants:

At Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, our mission is rooted in the Gospel imperative to serve the most vulnerable among us, inspired by Catholic social teaching. Central to this teaching is the belief in the inherent dignity of every person, not defined by where they were born or their legal status but by the shared truth that we are all created in the image and likeness of God.

In light of the recent executive orders, we want to reassure our community that our commitment to providing humanitarian aid for everyone who comes through our doors, including immigrants and refugees, remains steadfast. We stand with those who feel confused, fearful, or abandoned, offering hope and support during these uncertain times.

We acknowledge the need for the enforcement of laws and the obligation to follow them. However, we express deep concern about the rescission of guidance on ‘protected areas’ in immigration enforcement, which we believe undermines the common good and the dignity of our communities.

Since 1975, Catholic Charities has participated in the national Refugee Resettlement Program. Due to the executive orders, the program is on a federal 90-day pause, creating heartbreaking disruptions for those scheduled to finally reunite with family. Refugee families already in the U.S. will continue to receive case management support, including assistance with integration, health care access, ESL classes, and job readiness.

As a Department of Justice-recognized agency, our immigration services continue to provide essential legal assistance to families pursuing humanitarian visas, citizenship, and other lawful pathways.

Catholic Charities remains committed to serving all those in need, embodying the compassion and justice to which Christ calls us. Together, we will continue to advocate for policies that uphold the dignity of every person and support the common good for humanity.

