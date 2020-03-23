Catholic Charities makes COVID-19 related appeal Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — Catholic Charities, the principal charitable organization of the Catholic Church, represents the Church in meeting the needs of people. During this difficult time, the agency realizes many people are experiencing an unprecedented crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of widespread layoffs and related health issues, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is anticipating a great surge in requests for food, clothing, housing, transportation and other basics. To meet this urgent local need, CEO Gloria Whitcraft is asking for help in three ways.

First, pray for the Virgin Mary’s protection and intercession in this great time of need.

Second, use recommended safety protocols and assist neighbors, especially the elderly and most vulnerable.

Third, if possible, make a financial contribution to Catholic Charities’ efforts to support those in great need in the diocese. Donations are needed more than ever to aid those in the local area. Donations to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend stay in the community to serve people in need.

A $10 gift helps keep Catholic Charities’ food pantries stocked. A $25 gift helps an out-of-work family pay for diapers and wipes. A $50 gift helps cover family meals for a week. A $75 gift helps pay for utility bills and a $100 gift pays part of a family’s rent.

For more information or to donate, visit ccfwsb.org/donate.

