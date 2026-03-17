Catholic Charities Hosts Second Annual Sláinte to St. Patrick Scott Warden Editor-In-Chief

On Saturday, March 14, the staff of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend hosted its second annual fundraising gala, Sláinte to St. Patrick, at the Parkview Mirro Center in Fort Wayne.

Dan Florin CEO of Catholic Charities, welcomed more than 300 supporters to an evening of “good friends, good cheer, and an even greater mission.” Florin joked that he was encouraged to open with an Irish joke about fundraising given the event’s St. Patrick’s Day theme, “but it turns out they were all about chasing pots of gold. Honestly, that feels about right for tonight,” he joked.

“But in truth, in truth, our mission at Catholic Charities is not to chase pots of gold at the end of a rainbow. Rather, our mission is to serve all those in need, as Christ calls us to do. And that calling, it’s worth more than all the treasure in Ireland.”

In his short opening remarks, Florin highlighted a couple of initiatives Catholic Charities has organized to give back to those in need in the community, including the Thrive Life Skills program, which, Florin said, “is built around one simple but powerful idea: that the human person has God-given capacity to change and to flourish. “Over the course of 10 weeks, Thrive participants receive practical tools and hands-on guidance to move beyond immediate challenges and build a foundation for lasting stability. They learn about a growth mindset, emotional resiliency, and financial literacy. They set goals. They practice budgeting. They strengthen their communication skills. They learn about values and develop habits that support long-term growth.”

Florin also highlighted the increase in mental-health counseling support Catholic Charities has provided to the community through diocesan parishes and local Catholic schools.

“I wish I could tell you this happens because we found the four-leaf clover,” Florin said. “Of course, it’s not that simple. The truth is it happens when good people of faith, like you, invest in hope for our neighbors. Right now in our community, someone is praying for a lifeline to stability and healing. Someone is hoping not just to survive but to thrive. And you are the answer to that prayer.”

Along with raising money through silent auctions, live auctions, and other initiatives, Florin and Bishop Rhoades helped give two awards to worthy recipients.

The St. Louise de Marillac Award for Outstanding Service to Catholic Charities honors volunteers whose generosity of spirit inspires others, transforming local communities through love, hope, and service. The award was presented to the retired senior volunteers in the four counties of DeKalb, Steuben, Noble, and LaGrange. Last year alone, these volunteers gave 22,292 hours of service back to the community.

Mother Teresa Award for Philanthropic Support, which honors an extraordinary donor or foundation whose generosity has profoundly advanced the mission of Catholic Charities in serving all those in need, was awarded to the Foellinger Foundation.

“Time and time again, the Foellinger Foundation has risen to the call – not only for Catholic Charities but for missions and ministries across Allen County,” Bishop Rhoades said. “When there is a need, they respond. When organizations seek to grow their impact, they invest thoughtfully and strategically. Their philanthropy is not only generous, it is transformational.”

In his short remarks, Bishop Rhoades told the Sláinte crowd that seeing so many people come to support the work of Catholic Charities “is really a joy for me because I’m so proud of Catholic Charities in our diocese. I wish more people knew about the wonderful services and what we are doing as the Catholic Church in northeast Indiana. And events like this help to spread the message. So, I encourage all of you to share the news of what the Church is doing through Catholic Charities to serve the needy and the vulnerable among us. I’m very grateful to all of you who come here tonight.”

Bishop Rhoades noted that “our love for God is inseparable from our love for our neighbor. Catholic Charities is one of the most visible ways that our diocese lives out that command. … This is not simply social work; this is the Church’s mission in action. It is Catholic social teaching lived concretely, not just in theory but in practice, in reality, affirming the dignity of the human person, the importance of solidarity, and our responsibility to care for the poor and the vulnerable.”

To learn more about the work of Catholic Charities, or to donate, visit ccfwsb.org.

Scott Warden is editor-in-chief of Today’s Catholic. Email him at [email protected].

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