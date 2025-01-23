Catholic Charities Has DOJ Recognition Renewed Nicole Kurut

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend (CCFWSB) officials announced on Tuesday, January 14, that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has granted a renewal of agency recognition as part of the Recognition and Accreditation (R&A) Program. This renewal ensures that the organization continues to meet the highest standards in providing immigration legal services to the community.

The Recognition and Accreditation Program is a federal initiative that allows DOJ accredited non-attorney staff working at a recognized agency to practice immigration law before the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Immigration Courts. This recognition is a critical part of Catholic Charities’ ongoing commitment to serving individuals and families in need of affordable, high-quality legal assistance.

“We are extremely happy to continue our legacy of excellent work in Immigration Legal Services,” said Dan Florin, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. “Last year, our program provided more than 2,600 services to more than 1,000 individuals. The R&A program guarantees that our work meets high standards and complies with legal requirements.”

Since its inception in the 1950s, the R&A Program has been an essential part of providing affordable legal assistance to low-income and at-risk individuals, particularly in immigration matters. The program is designed to reduce the risk of exploitation from predatory, unlicensed providers by ensuring immigrants receive competent and reputable legal counsel.

The renewal of Catholic Charities’ DOJ recognition underscores the organization’s commitment to offering safe, accurate, and affordable legal advice and representation. The agency first obtained DOJ recognition in 2002 and has since ensured that clients receive reliable and high-quality services. The opportunity for qualified non-attorney staff to represent clients keeps services affordable and competent, a necessity for many of the low-income individuals Catholic Charities serves.

Catholic Charities has been a DOJ recognized organization for more than 20 years and currently employs two partially accredited legal representatives. Immigration Director Luz Ostrognai, a fully accredited representative, has managed the Immigration Program at Catholic Charities since 2005.

