Catholic Charities calls for volunteers and money to assist local flooding victims Todays Catholic

SOUTH BEND — Recent flooding in Elkhart, Marshall and St. Joseph counties has left many homeless, with severe damage to their homes and loss of essential household items. As a result, officials predict a long recovery during which many will need assistance restoring their homes to safe and sanitary conditions. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne — South Bend is requesting volunteers and monetary donations to help with long-term disaster relief and case management.

“We step in after first responders provide immediate aid,” explained CEO Gloria Whitcraft. “Our role is to help disaster victims who face a years-long process of getting their lives back in order.”

To send monetary donations or volunteer, contact Catholic Charities at 260-422-5625 or visit them on the web at CCFWSB.org.

* * *