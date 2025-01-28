Catholic Agencies Speak Out on Immigration Enforcement United States Conference of Catholic Bishops

The following statement was issued in response to action taken by the Trump administration rescinding guidance related to “protected areas” for immigration enforcement:

“Catholic health care, Catholic Charities agencies, and the Church’s other social service ministries work daily to feed, house, heal, educate, and meet people’s needs in communities across our nation. Through these ministries – together with the Church’s responsibility to proclaim the Gospel and celebrate the sacraments – we uphold the belief that all people are conceived with inherent dignity, reflecting the image of God. Through our parishes, shelters, hospitals, schools, and other Church institutions, we recognize that this dignity is not dependent on a person’s citizenship or immigration status. Moreover, the charitable services we provide are fundamental to who we are as Christians. ‘For the Church, charity is not a kind of welfare activity which could equally well be left to others, but is a part of her nature, an indispensable expression of her very being’ (Deus Caritas Est, No. 25).

“We recognize the need for just immigration enforcement and affirm the government’s obligation to carry it out in a targeted, proportional, and humane way. However, non-emergency immigration enforcement in schools, places of worship, social service agencies, health care facilities, or other sensitive settings where people receive essential services would be contrary to the common good. With the mere rescission of the protected areas guidance, we are already witnessing reticence among immigrants to engage in daily life, including sending children to school and attending religious services. All people have a right to fulfill their duty to God without fear. Turning places of care, healing, and solace into places of fear and uncertainty for those in need, while endangering the trust between pastors, providers, educators, and the people they serve, will not make our communities safer.

“Our organizations stand ready to work on a better path forward that protects the dignity of all those we serve, upholds the sacred duty of our providers, and ensures our borders and immigration system are governed with mercy and justice.”

This statement was offered by Bishop Mark J. Seitz, chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration; Sister Mary Haddad, RSM, president and CEO of the Catholic Health Association of the United States; and Kerry Alys Robinson, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA.

