Cathedral Museum moving to new location

FORT WAYNE — Cathedral Museum, the repository of Church artifacts owned by the Diocese of Fort Wayne — South Bend, has been granted permission by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades to move from the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center in Fort Wayne to new location offering expanded exhibit space.

The former chancery of the diocese, located at 1102 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, will be remodeled beginning this week to accommodate its new tenant. The building was most recently used as a residence for the Franciscan Brothers Minor; before that, it housed the offices of Bishop John M. D’Arcy.

In order to prepare for the move, the museum will close to the public on Friday, Sept. 21. Father Phillip Widmann, founder and director of the museum, said the anticipated reopening, in its new location, will take place early in the new year.

“We’re very grateful to Bishop Rhoades and the Diocese of Fort Wayne — South Bend for providing the Cathedral Museum with a new home,” he said. “In our 38 years of existence, this beautiful and historic former chancery building puts us, for the first time, right in the center of the Fort Wayne tourist district. We look forward to continuing to serve the Catholic community by making the history of our faith come alive here in northern Indiana.”

