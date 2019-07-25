July 25, 2019 // Local
Catechists train to reach disabled children
A workshop at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen, July 16 provided tools with which Spanish-speaking catechists might present Christ and the teachings of the Catholic Church to children and youth with disabilities. Esther Garcia, a nationally recognized speaker on catechesis and special needs children, made the evening presentation, which was attended by more than 60 catechists and directors of religious education. — Esther Garcia
