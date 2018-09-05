Catechetical Sunday — September 16 Todays Catholic

Why do we celebrate Catechetical Sunday?

The ministry of the word is a fundamental element of evangelization through all its stages, because it involves the proclamation of Jesus Christ, the eternal word of God. According to the National Directory for Catechesis, “The word of God nourishes both evangelizers and those who are being evangelized so that each one may continue to grow in his or her Christian life.”

In 1935, the Vatican published “On the Better Care and Promotion of Catechetical Education,” a document that asks every country to acknowledge the importance of the Church’s teaching ministry and to honor those who serve the Christian community as catechists. For the first few years after Catechetical Sunday was established, national catechetical congresses were held in conjunction with the celebration. Beginning in 1971, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop’s Department of Education began producing materials to help parishes celebrate the event at the local level. When the Committee on Catechesis, now named the Committee of Evangelization and Catechesis, was named by the conference as a standing committee, it continued to publish Catechetical Sunday materials each year.

The USCCB has designated the third Sunday in September as Catechetical Sunday. Those whom the community has designated to serve as catechists will be called forth to be commissioned for their ministry. Catechetical Sunday is a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the role that each person plays, by virtue of baptism, in handing on the faith and being a witness to the Gospel.

Catechetical Sunday is an opportunity for all to rededicate themselves to this mission as a community of faith.

What does the word ‘catechetical’ mean?

The word might be more familiar than you think. Many Catholics have used the word “catechism” for years, and they know it has something to do with the compendium of the Church’s teachings. The root word, “catechesis,” is from a Greek word meaning “to echo, or resound.” Catechesis is the act of resounding or bringing the Church’s teachings to the world. A catechist is one who teaches in the name of the Church.

Why is there a special day to commission catechists?

Catechesis is a distinct and special ministry in the Church. As the Catechism of the Catholic Church makes clear, “Catechesis is intimately bound up with the whole of the Church’s life … her inner growth and correspondence with God’s plan depend essentially on catechesis.” This ministry of teaching in the name of the Church has a profound dignity, which is why catechists are formally commissioned by the Church. It is only fitting that a day be set aside a day to highlight this ministry and invite the entire Church community to think about our responsibility to share our faith with others.

How are parents recognized on Catechetical Sunday?

Parents are truly the primary catechists of their children. They prepare the soil and plant the first seeds of faith. On Catechetical Sunday, the Church not only highlights the work of catechists in parishes and schools, but also commends parents and guardians and encourages them to take seriously their role of making their Catholic households a place where faith is passed on to the next generation. This is why the rite of blessing of catechists used on Catechetical Sunday includes an optional blessing of parents and guardians.

Information provided by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops

A Catechist’s Prayer

Father of all families, you have called me to serve the family in truth and love as a catechist.

May I be faithful to this call, rooted in your Word, and open to the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

May I use these gifts, especially the gifts of faith, hope, and love, to serve the family as a witness to you, who are love and life and the source and destiny of all families.

Let your Spirit enlighten my mind and strengthen my heart so that I can be a path of Christ’s love to families, especially those in need, the homebound and aged, the disabled and disheartened.

Through the intercession of Mary and Joseph, I pray for the Church, the Bride of Christ, whose mission to build a civilization of love passes through the family.

Amen.

Click here for the PDF of this prayer.

