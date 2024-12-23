Cancer Survivor Gives Back with Eagle Scout Project Denise Fedorow Freelance Writer

When Jack Woodiel was undergoing cancer treatment a couple of years ago, one thing that really lifted his spirits was receiving a new baseball cap from someone. Woodiel, whose family attends St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Goshen, loves collecting these hats, so his mom, Amanda, told family, friends, and acquaintances that Jack was trying to collect 100 hats, so if they wanted to support him, that was one way they could do so, along with their prayers.

When Woodiel found out another young man at St. John the Evangelist, Luke Krider, was undergoing cancer, he wanted to help.

“I remember when I heard about Luke – it was February 29, Leap Day – and Mom called to tell me and ask me to pray. It hit me hard, and I got an idea of how people felt when they heard about me, and I wanted to help,” Woodiel told Today’s Catholic. “I thought, ‘What could I do to help him and other cancer patients who are really having to struggle and fight?’ Because it is 100 percent a battle.”

Woodiel said that hearing about Krider was just another nudge telling him he should focus his Eagle Scout project on helping others who are fighting cancer like he did at Beacon Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

He said many scouts choose projects such as landscaping work at their church or building playground sets. “But for me, being a cancer survivor, I wanted to think outside the box and do something to benefit pediatric cancer patients at Beacon Memorial Hospital in South Bend where I had my treatments. Mom and I brainstormed, and we thought about a hat drive. I’m passionate about it, and I knew teenage guys especially didn’t have a lot of resources targeted for them,” he said.

Woodiel, a member of Boy Scout Troop 5 in Goshen, said one of the criteria for Eagle Scout projects is that “it has to benefit others outside the scout’s organization, show leadership qualities, and have a positive impact on others.” After presenting his idea to Scout leaders, Woodiel was approved to move forward with the project.

He said he thought about doing a hat drive for teenage guys and girls, collecting ball caps and stocking caps and donating them to Beacon so that every time they get an infusion, they can choose a new hat. He said officials at Beacon Memorial thought it was a great idea, too, after he pitched the idea to them.

“It was something the hospital hadn’t thought of, but … they thought it would be a great motivator – especially for teen guys,” Woodiel said. “Yes, this 30 minutes of chemo is going to suck, but when you’re done, you get to choose a new hat.”

He said Lisa Langwell, the office manager at Beacon, was really excited about the project. Langwell told Today’s Catholic: “The world needs more Jack Woodiels. I think it’s extraordinary to come through an experience like this and think of a way to give back to this special little community.”

She added: “In my 10 years of working in the clinic, I can say that he is the first patient that has approached me with a request to give back. We have had many parents over the years who have circled back to do something, but never a patient. Jack thought of something that he enjoys, but then he imparted his wisdom and thought of something that would be useful as well. The idea grew from there. My hope is that his thoughtful generosity will put a smile on some faces. I appreciate Jack’s thoughtfulness and his kind, giving spirit. I have no doubt that he is going somewhere in the world,” she said. “It is a gift to know him.”

Woodiel still has to go back to Beacon for checkups, and when he does, everyone asks him how the project is going. He tells them it is going well, and he can’t wait to bring them lots of hats.

To show leadership qualities on the project, Woodiel needed to delegate hat drives and hold his own. He asked his fellow scouts to help, and one leader said he could hold a drive at the preschool he worked at; another scout said he would hold one with his homeschool group.

Woodield held his hat drive at his school; he also has an ongoing drive with an Amazon wish list. He began the project in October with the goal of collecting 100 hats, but to date, he has gathered more than 225 and plans to wrap up the project in February.

He told the staff at Beacon, “The hats keep coming; we’ll set you up for a long time!”

Those who want to help can choose a hat from the Amazon wish list, which will conclude on Wednesday, January 15. Or, if they prefer, they can mail a hat – perhaps one branded with the logo of their school, college, or place of work – directly to the hospital. Woodiel also plans to hold a hat drive at St. John the Evangelist in Goshen in the near future.

“It’s a really cool project,” Woodiel admitted. “Like I said, for me, the biggest thing when I had cancer was receiving that hat from my uncle in Texas I hadn’t heard from in a while, sending me a Texas Rangers cap and encouraging me to keep going and saying he was praying for me. Having that physical thing was motivating,” he said. “I just want to spread that same energy that I know a baseball cap can bring.”

HOW TO HELP

If you would like to contribute to Jack Woodiel’s hat drive for pediatric cancer patients, you can choose a hat from the Amazon wish list. On Amazon.com, click the link that says “Accounts and Lists” and then “Find a List or Registry.” At the top of the page, click “Find a registry or gift list” and then click “Gift list.” In the “Registrant name” field, type “pediatric cancer,” and under the “Event location,” select Indiana. Then click “Search for a gift list,” and Woodiel’s wish list will pop up. If you’d prefer to send directly to the Beacon Memorial Hospital, the address is: Pediatric Hematology Oncology, 4th Floor, Children’s Hospital, 615 N. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601.

