Call to Evangelize Includes the Digital Continent, Influencers Say Carol Glatz Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Dedicating a Jubilee to Catholic influencers and content creators feels “historic” as the Vatican shows increasing support for digital missionaries and their influence, participants said.

“We’re called to be apostles of all nations, and that exists also on our phones, on our computers, on our iPads,” Inés San Martin, vice president of marketing and communications for the Pontifical Mission Societies in the United States, told Catholic News Service on Monday, July 28.

San Martin was one of more than 1,000 people from more than 70 countries registered for the Jubilee of Digital Missionaries and Catholic Influencers, held in Rome from July 28-29. That Jubilee was part of the larger Jubilee of Youth, which ran through Sunday, August 3.

What struck San Martin most about the gathering, she said, is the beauty of “seeing influencers greet one another.” There was no sense of competition or comparisons, just people excited to be meeting for the first time in “real life.”

Michael Lofton, host of the “Reason & Theology” podcast, told CNS he was struck by the encouragement that digital influencers should not be motivated by personal gain.

“We need to speak the truth even if it doesn’t get subscribers, even if it doesn’t get the likes,” he said. “This is something that Jesus did, and sometimes He lost disciples, right? It was costly for Him. But we still have to do it.”

“We need to ask the question: Is this impactful? Is this constructive? Is this truthful? Not, is this going to get me more followers,” he said.

Katie Prejean McGrady, an author, podcaster, and radio host on Sirius XM’s The Catholic Channel, told CNS that her “digital mission playbook” is guided by Blessed Carlo Acutis, who encouraged people to be the original person God made, not photocopies.

“If you’re just yourself, if you’re an authentic witness to the beauty, truth, and goodness of our Gospel, and you do that by sharing your family, by talking about your kids, by having conversations about what matters to you most” and about your everyday life, she said, then “people are attracted to that. They want to talk to you about that.”

McGrady said it is “so cool that the Church is acknowledging that this is a group of people doing a real thing and a real ministry in the world” by hosting a dedicated Jubilee.

“I think in a hundred years, people are going to talk about the Jubilee of 2025 and how this was the first time the Church engaged with this group of missionaries,” she said. While the individual people attending the events won’t end up in history books, “this Jubilee and this conversation will” because of how it will continue to impact the Church.

* * *