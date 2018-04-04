By faith we live in the Lord Todays Catholic

Guest commentary by Father John Catoir

Over the years, I return time and again to my favorite Scripture quotes. Let’s unpack them together and see what the Lord has in store for us today.

Don’t think that the Feast of the Resurrection is a seasonal celebration. St. Paul said, “Rejoice always and in all circumstances! Give thanks to the Lord, for this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thes 5:16).

Because Jesus rose from the dead, “We are an Easter people and Alleluia is our song,” says St. Augustine.

The call to joy is intended to last from here to eternity. You may not feel joyous every day, but with the help of God you can learn to cope better with life; improving day by day. To begin the process, start taking Jesus at His word.

“Look at the birds in the sky; they do not sow or reap, they gather nothing into barns, yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not more important than they?” (Mt 6:26).

Yes, of course you are! Trust the Lord and listen to His advice. Put your ego aside and become childlike. Literally, “Look at the birds in the sky.” They live in the present moment. They are unself-conscious and seemingly carefree. Use nature to remind you of your supernatural calling; namely, to love God with your whole heart.

Bring the Lord with you wherever you go. Be a blessing for everyone you meet. Accept God’s love with gladness, and always remember: You and God are intimately united.

“I am the vine, you are the branches; he who abides in me and me in him, is the one who bears much fruit; for without me you can do nothing” (Jn 15:1-5).

Since the life of God blissful and beatified, your life will be bathed in His light. There is a kind of spiritual osmosis that is taking place all time.

“In him we live and move and have our being” (Acts 17:28).

In the state of nature, we live with aches and pains, having good days and bad, but by faith we live in the Lord. We have become a new creation. Can’t you feel it? Yes, you can! Put aside all doubt, the truth will set you free.

On the cross Jesus said, “It is consummated.” Mission accomplished! He came to earth that your joy may be complete. Do you ever doubt it, or wonder if He accomplished this miracle for you, in your corner of the world? Jesuit priest, philosopher, paleontologist and geologist Pierre Teilhard de Chardin never doubted. He used these words to express his joy:

“It is done. The Fire has penetrated the earth … All things individually and collectively are penetrated and flooded by Divine energy. Jesus is the connecting link in the unity of the cosmos.”

“Let the hearts of those, who seek the Lord, rejoice!” (1Chron 16:10).

Faith hears the voice of love speaking, dwelling within one’s heart, pervading and permeating one’s whole being.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may have eternal life” (Jn 3:16).

Father John Catoir is founder and president of St. Jude Media Ministry and former president of two national Catholic press associations.

* * *