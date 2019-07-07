July 7, 2019 // Diocese
Burger King foundation and Quality Dining award student scholarships
MISHAWAKA — Together with the Burger King McLamore Foundation, Quality Dining Inc. announced in June that it awarded $215,000 in 2019 academic scholarships program to nearly 200 high school seniors and college students who are also Burger King employees.
The South Bend-area scholarship recipients are:
• Jennifer Martinez, NorthWood High School — $5,000
• Michael Bernicky, Riley High School — $1,000
• Cassandra Bokon, LaVille Jr.-Sr. High School — $1,000
• Amber Bost, Northridge High School — $1,000
• Charlynn Brevard, Ivy Tech Community College — $1,000
• Aashish Harikrishnan, Saint Joseph High School — $1,000
• Abigail Houser, John Glenn High School — $1,000
• Karen Hunckler, Marian High School — $1,000
• Mariah Lee, Penn High School — $1,000
• Tori Jones, Holy Cross College — $1,000
• Allison Milewski, Lake Michigan College — $1,000
• Reegan Miller, NorthWood High School — $1,000
• Jessica Preciado, Riley High School — $1,000
• Kaitlyn Reese, Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School — $1,000
• Lesley Tayagua Lua, Wawasee High School — $1,000
The North Central-area recipients are:
Grace Allmon, Plymouth High School — $1,000
Taylor Brown, Knox Community High School — $1,000
Miriam Hagg, Warsaw Community High School — $1,000
Dylan Materna, Indiana University Kokomo — $1,000
Justin Olds,Winamac Community High School — $1,000
Celia Robinson, Plymouth High School — $1,000
Andrew VanAsdall, Knox Community High School —$1,000
Samantha Zechiel, Plymouth High School — $1,000
The Fort Wayne-area recipients are:
Nayeli Pozuelos, Wayne High School — $5,000
Kraig Blackburn, Bellmont Senior High School — $1,000
Kaija Bledsoe, Angola High School — $1.000
Isaac Coats, West Noble High School — $1,000
Jonah Getty, Bishop Dwenger High School — $1,000
Isabella Kryder, Huntington North High School — $1,000
Alyssa Nolan, Northrop High School — $1,000
Olivia Rosen, Huntington North High School — $1,000
Min Thant, North Side High School — $1,000
Jacqueline Williams, Homestead Senior High — $1,000
“We view scholarships as our way of investing in the future of our community and helping students reach their full potential.” said John Firth, president of Quality Dining. Inc. – a local Burger King franchisee who supports the Burger King Scholars program each year. “This is about dedication in the classroom and in their community.”
In total, Quality Dining has awarded nearly $3.1 million in scholarships over the past decade to thousands of deserving students. Scholars are selected by a third party, based on their grade point average, community service and leadership experience. Quality Dining raises the scholarship money by selling Burger King coupons in exchange for a donation.
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.