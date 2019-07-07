Burger King foundation and Quality Dining award student scholarships Todays Catholic

MISHAWAKA — Together with the Burger King McLamore Foundation, Quality Dining Inc. announced in June that it awarded $215,000 in 2019 academic scholarships program to nearly 200 high school seniors and college students who are also Burger King employees.



The South Bend-area scholarship recipients are:

• Jennifer Martinez, NorthWood High School — $5,000

• Michael Bernicky, Riley High School — $1,000

• Cassandra Bokon, LaVille Jr.-Sr. High School — $1,000

• Amber Bost, Northridge High School — $1,000

• Charlynn Brevard, Ivy Tech Community College — $1,000

• Aashish Harikrishnan, Saint Joseph High School — $1,000

• Abigail Houser, John Glenn High School — $1,000

• Karen Hunckler, Marian High School — $1,000

• Mariah Lee, Penn High School — $1,000

• Tori Jones, Holy Cross College — $1,000

• Allison Milewski, Lake Michigan College — $1,000

• Reegan Miller, NorthWood High School — $1,000

• Jessica Preciado, Riley High School — $1,000

• Kaitlyn Reese, Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School — $1,000

• Lesley Tayagua Lua, Wawasee High School — $1,000

The North Central-area recipients are:

Grace Allmon, Plymouth High School — $1,000

Taylor Brown, Knox Community High School — $1,000

Miriam Hagg, Warsaw Community High School — $1,000

Dylan Materna, Indiana University Kokomo — $1,000

Justin Olds,Winamac Community High School — $1,000

Celia Robinson, Plymouth High School — $1,000

Andrew VanAsdall, Knox Community High School —$1,000

Samantha Zechiel, Plymouth High School — $1,000

The Fort Wayne-area recipients are:

Nayeli Pozuelos, Wayne High School — $5,000

Kraig Blackburn, Bellmont Senior High School — $1,000

Kaija Bledsoe, Angola High School — $1.000

Isaac Coats, West Noble High School — $1,000

Jonah Getty, Bishop Dwenger High School — $1,000

Isabella Kryder, Huntington North High School — $1,000

Alyssa Nolan, Northrop High School — $1,000

Olivia Rosen, Huntington North High School — $1,000

Min Thant, North Side High School — $1,000

Jacqueline Williams, Homestead Senior High — $1,000

“We view scholarships as our way of investing in the future of our community and helping students reach their full potential.” said John Firth, president of Quality Dining. Inc. – a local Burger King franchisee who supports the Burger King Scholars program each year. “This is about dedication in the classroom and in their community.”

In total, Quality Dining has awarded nearly $3.1 million in scholarships over the past decade to thousands of deserving students. Scholars are selected by a third party, based on their grade point average, community service and leadership experience. Quality Dining raises the scholarship money by selling Burger King coupons in exchange for a donation.

