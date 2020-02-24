Books offer spiritual nourishment during Lent, Easter season Catholic News Service

WASHINGTON (CNS) — Here are some new books that might be useful for spiritual reading during Lent and the Easter season:

— “Sacred Space for Lent 2020” by the Irish Jesuits. Loyola Press (Chicago, 2020). 98 pp., $3.95.

— “Jesus, Friend of My Soul: Reflections for the Lenten Journey” by Joyce Rupp. Ave Maria Press (Notre Dame, Indiana, 2020). 128 pp., $13.95.

— “Messages of Trust for Lent 2020” by Michael White and Tom Corcoran. Ave Maria Press (Notre Dame, Indiana, 2019). 64 pp., $1.95.

— “The Living Gospel: Daily Devotions for Lent 2020” by Greg Kandra. Ave Maria Press (Notre Dame, Indiana, 2019). 196 pp., $2.25.

— “Living Memento Mori: My Journey Through the Stations of the Cross” by Emily M. DeArdo. Ave Maria Press (Notre Dame, Indiana, 2020). 128 pp., $13.95.

— “The Wind, the Fountain and the Fire: Scripture and the Renewal of the Christian Imagination, The 2020 Lent Book” by Mark Barrett. Bloomsbury Continuum (New York, 2020). 192 pp., $15.

— “The Way of the Cross With St. John Paul II” by Father Herbert Niba. Our Sunday Visitor (Huntington, Indiana, 2019). 96 pp., $5.95.

— “Small Simple Ways: An Ignatian Daybook for Healthy Spiritual Living” by Vinita Hampton Wright. Loyola Press (Chicago, 2019). 384 pp., $14.95.

— “Drop Your Nets and Follow Jesus: How to Form Disciples for the New Evangelization” by Susan Muto. New City Press (Hyde Park, New York, 2019). 156 pp., $16.95.

— “Abide in the Heart of Christ: A 10-Day Personal Retreat With St. Ignatius Loyola” by Joseph Laramie, SJ. Ave Maria Press (Notre Dame, Indiana, 2019). 160 pp., $14.95.

— “Holy Angels Prayer Book,” from the Catholic Treasury Series, written and compiled by Mary Mark Wickenhiser, FSP. Pauline Books & Media (Boston, 2019). 176 pp., $17.95.

— “2020: A Book of Grace-Filled Days” by Amy Welborn. Loyola Press (Chicago, 2019). 408 pp., $14.95.

— “Becoming Women of the Word: How to Answer God’s Call With Purpose and Joy” by Sarah Christmyer. Ave Maria Press (Notre Dame, Indiana, 2019). 160 pp., $15.95.

— “A Lenten Journey With Mother Mary” by Father Edward Looney. Sophia Institute Press (Manchester, New Hampshire, 2020). 144 pp., $14.95.

— “A Devotional Journey into the Easter Mystery: How Prayerful Participation in the Paschal Mystery Brings Life, Joy and Happiness” by Christopher Carstens. Sophia Institute Press (Manchester, New Hampshire, 2020). 225 pp., $18.95.

— “Encountering Mother Teresa” by Linda Schaefer. Our Sunday Visitor (Huntington, Indiana, 2019). 288 pp., $39.95.

— “Holy Handmaids of the Lord: Women Saints Who Won the Battle for Souls” by Julie Onderko. Sophia Institute Press (Manchester, New Hampshire, 2019). 149 pp., $14.95.

— “Saints at Heart: How Fault-Filled, Problem-Prone, Imperfect People Like Us Can Be Holy” by Bert Ghezzi. Paraclete Press (Brewster, Massachusetts, 2019). 174 pp., $14.99.

