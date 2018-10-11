Blessing of the animals celebrates feast day of St. Francis
A blessing took place Sunday, Oct. 7, in the parking lot of Marian High School, Mishawaka, sponsored by Immaculate Conception Fraternity of the Secular Franciscan Order. Father Finian, OFM, accompanied by Sister Agnes Marie Regan, OSF, blessed the pets with holy water. — Photos by William Schmitt
