March 14, 2019 // Diocese

Blessing and grand reopening of Diocesan Museum

Docents open the doors of the museum to the public for the 10 a.m. grand opening celebration on March 12. — Nate Proulx

Early visitors admire the exhibits. Many of the museum’s treasures are on display for the first time in decades because of the larger space. — Nate Proulx

Bishop Rhoades sprinkles holy water on the expanded exhibit areas afforded to Diocesan Museum by the former chancery building. — Jodi Marlin

Following a rite of blessing on March 5, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades is the first to sign the new guestbook of Diocesan Museum. The museum reopened for business Tuesday, March 12, in a new location on the northwest corner of Cathedral Square in downtown Fort Wayne. — Brian MacMichael

Diocesan and museum staff members and the media gather as Bishop Rhoades welcomes them to the blessing of the museum’s new location on March 5. — Jerry Kessens

