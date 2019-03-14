Blessing and grand reopening of Diocesan Museum
Docents open the doors of the museum to the public for the 10 a.m. grand opening celebration on March 12. — Nate Proulx
Early visitors admire the exhibits. Many of the museum’s treasures are on display for the first time in decades because of the larger space. — Nate Proulx
Bishop Rhoades sprinkles holy water on the expanded exhibit areas afforded to Diocesan Museum by the former chancery building. — Jodi Marlin
Following a rite of blessing on March 5, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades is the first to sign the new guestbook of Diocesan Museum. The museum reopened for business Tuesday, March 12, in a new location on the northwest corner of Cathedral Square in downtown Fort Wayne. — Brian MacMichael
Diocesan and museum staff members and the media gather as Bishop Rhoades welcomes them to the blessing of the museum’s new location on March 5. — Jerry Kessens
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.