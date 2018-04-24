Blessed Sacrament Church takes shape in Albion
The new Blessed Sacrament Church in Albion is rapidly gaining form and structure, thanks to generous parishioners and a surprise gift announced in August of last year. Completion of the project is slated for this August, when a dedication will take place. — Photos provided by Father J. Steele, CSC
The Stations of the Cross are also from the 1941 Blessed Sacrament Church, which formerly stood on Albion’s Courthouse Square. Each is housed in a new, meticulously handcrafted frame comprised of 30 individual parts that match the new finish on the altar.
The parish altar has been in constant use since 1941 and has now been rebuilt and refinished. It carries the seal of the Oblates of Mary the Immaculate from Boston, who were the first to serve the parish.
