Black Madonna mural dedicated, blessed Jodi Marlin Publications Manager

A prayer of blessing is prayed by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades before sprinkling holy water on a mural of the Black Madonna during an ecumenical prayer service in Fort Wayne Aug. 26. The mural by Teresa Ridley Yarbrough was painted as part of the Southeast Fort Wayne Christian Mural Project, and dedicated to the memory of the Sarah Zent family. Zent and her three children — represented by the Calla Lilies — were killed in a homicide earlier this summer near the corner where the memorial is located.

