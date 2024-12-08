Black Catholic History Month Draws to a Close
Photos provided by Deacon Mel Tardy
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of St. Peter Claver, Court 416, gather in official white attire for their Founders Day celebration on Sunday, November 10. They presented St. Augustine’s pastor, Holy Cross Father John Santone, with a certificate of gratitude.
Jaxson Doaks speaks on the life of Venerable Father Augustus Tolton, one of the “Saintly Six” – six Black Catholics whose canonization causes are underway. Doaks was one of several members of the St. Augustine Parish Youth Ministry to speak during an event kicking off Black Catholic History Month at the South Bend parish on Sunday, November 3.
Roughly 16 people from around the diocese attend an event, Evangelization & Pastoral Care: Challenges and Opportunities Today, on Saturday, November 16, at St. Augustine Parish. Sponsored by the Diocese Black Catholic Advisory Board, it featured presentations and small group discussions facilitated by Deacon Mel Tardy.
Notre Dame Theologian and former St. Augustine associate pastor Paulinus I. Odozor, a member of the Holy Ghost Fathers, offers the Eucharistic Prayer during a special Mass at St. Augustine on Sunday, November 24.
Sarah and Nayomi Randall, mother and daughter, make Nigerian “puff puff” treats for a social gathering at St. Augustine on Sunday, November 24, to mark the closing of Black Catholic History Month.
