Bishop’s Visit Highlights Faith, Community at St. Joseph School in Garrett Tim Johnson

Students, teachers and parishioners gathered for Mass at St. Joseph Church in Garrett on Tuesday, April 21, as Bishop Rhoades made a pastoral visit to one of the smaller Catholic school communities in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Bishop Rhoades’ visit gathered students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade along with faculty, families and parishioners, reflecting the close relationship between parish and school that defines St. Joseph’s identity.

During his homily, Bishop Rhoades emphasized the unity at the heart of Catholic education and the life of the Church.

“We are united in our faith in Jesus Christ but also united as a community — brothers and sisters who follow Jesus together, not just as individuals,” he told students.

Reflecting on the first reading, Bishop Rhoades spoke about St. Stephen, the Church’s first martyr, pointing to his courage and his witness of forgiveness even in the face of persecution.

“We forgive just as God forgives us,” Bishop Rhoades said, encouraging students to live their faith with both conviction and mercy.

That message extended beyond the homily and into the classroom, where Bishop Rhoades spent time with students, returning to the example of St. Stephen and engaging them in conversations about faith, Scripture and daily Christian life.

Father Brian Isenbarger, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Garrett, along with Father Drew Curry, pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Auburn, and Father Thomas Zehr, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Waterloo, joined Bishop Rhoades at the altar for the liturgy, representing DeKalb County’s three Catholic parishes. Students from all three parishes attend St. Joseph School, the only Catholic school in the county and one of the northeastern-most Catholic schools in the diocese.

Faith Woven into the Rhythm of the Day

For St. Joseph School Principal Kathleen Mulligan, the bishop’s visit affirmed what is already at the heart of the school’s mission.

“This visit reminds our students that they are part of something bigger — the larger diocesan community — and it gives encouragement to our staff in the work we are doing here,” Mulligan told Today’s Catholic.

That work, she explained, is rooted in a Catholic identity that permeates every part of the school day.

“Catholic identity at St. Joseph isn’t just a class once a day — it’s interwoven into the entire atmosphere and rhythm of the school,” she said.

From morning assemblies for prayer to participation in Mass and the integration of faith into every subject, students experience their Catholic identity as something lived rather than simply taught.

“We aren’t just focused on students knowing the faith — we want them to have a real relationship with Christ and to take that relationship beyond our school,” Mulligan said.

The school also provides intentional opportunities for students to grow in that relationship. A monthly “prayer lab,” for example, introduces students to different forms of prayer, helping them discover how they can encounter Christ personally.

“We want them to find ways to connect with Christ that will stay with them throughout their lives,” Mulligan said.

That desire is already evident among students.

“Students will ask to go to the prayer corner to spend time with God,” she said. “That shows us they truly desire a relationship with Christ.”

Encountering Christ in the Sacraments

That emphasis on relationship is grounded in the sacramental life of the Church, Father Isenbarger said.

“The Eucharist is both the source and summit of the Christian life. Everything we do in our school finds its source in the Mass and is directed toward giving glory to God,” he said.

Father Isenbarger said the sacraments offer students more than instruction — they provide a real encounter with Christ.

“In the Eucharist and in reconciliation, students don’t simply learn about Christ — they encounter Him as a living Person working in the Church,” he said.

Through regular opportunities for Mass, the Sacrament of Reconciliation and prayer, students begin to experience that encounter at a young age, helping them understand faith as something active and personal.

“Our school fundamentally exists to create an environment in which students can encounter Jesus,” Father Isenbarger said. “His presence permeates the whole of our school.”

A Community Rooted in Relationships

With 84 students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, St. Joseph School offers a setting where relationships are central to both learning and faith formation.

“Every teacher, faculty and staff member knows each other by name,” Father Isenbarger said. “It creates a family-like environment — fitting for a school under the patronage of St. Joseph.”

That closeness extends across grade levels, Mulligan said, allowing students to grow together in both friendship and faith.

“Because we are a smaller school, we can come together regularly for prayer and build relationships across grade levels — students truly know one another,” she said.

The connection between parish and school also strengthens the faith life of families, Father Isenbarger added.

“What we do in the school is meant to supplement what takes place in the home,” he said, describing the family as the “domestic church.” “There has to be collaboration between parents, teachers and the parish in forming our students.”

Faith Expressed Through Beauty and Learning

The integration of faith and learning extends beyond religion class into the broader life of the school.

Music, for example, plays an important role in both worship and formation. Fifth-grade students served as the choir for the Mass, led by parish music director Adam Trudel, who also teaches music at the school.

During the visit, Bishop Rhoades also observed one of Trudel’s music classes, where students were learning not only musical skills but also how beauty can lead them closer to God through learning sacred music.

“In a time when students are overwhelmed by technology and screens, one of the fundamental dispositions we seek to cultivate is a sense of wonder,” Father Isenbarger said. “Through truth, beauty and goodness, students begin to see the world in a way that points them toward God.”

Throughout the school, that sense of wonder is reinforced through prayer, art, music and the example of the saints.

The halls, Father Isenbarger noted, are decorated with images of the saints in their youth, offering a reminder to students that those recognized for holiness were once young themselves.

Forming Disciples for the Future

While St. Joseph School currently serves students through fifth grade, parish leaders are exploring the possibility of expanding the school to include middle school grades in the future. At present, most students transition to public schools after completing their time at St. Joseph.

Even so, the school’s focus remains on forming students who will carry their faith into the next stage of their lives.

For Father Isenbarger, the presence of young students offers a constant source of hope.

“Jesus says the Kingdom belongs to the little ones,” he said. “The children are joyful, filled with wonder and eager to learn about the goodness of God. Our hope is to deepen that joy and strengthen their friendship with Christ so that it continues throughout their lives.”

Rooted in faith, looking ahead

As the parish looks ahead to celebrating its 150th anniversary later this year — with Bishop Rhoades expected to return to visit the parish in December — the school continues to serve as a vital part of the parish’s mission.

For Mulligan, that mission is clear.

“My hope is that people would see a joyful community where students encounter Christ, are formed as disciples and are sent on mission,” she said.

For those who gathered for Mass and throughout the bishop’s visit, that vision was already evident — a school community where faith is not simply taught but lived each day.

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