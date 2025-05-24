Bishop Urges Graduates to be ‘Signs of Hope’ this Jubilee Year Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

On the afternoon of Friday, May 16, Bishop Rhoades celebrated Holy Cross College’s baccalaureate Mass on campus with students, faculty, and families in attendance. The following day, the commencement ceremony was held in McKenna Arena with 86 students walking across the stage to receive their degrees.

At the special graduation Mass, Bishop Rhoades implored the graduates “to be signs of hope in the world. This year is the Jubilee Year of Hope, and Holy Cross prepares you to go out and be missionary disciples.”

“You can do this in daily life,” Bishop Rhoades continued. “At your job and in your future families, you are called to be signs of hope.”

Following Mass, a handful of students told Today’s Catholic about their experiences at Holy Cross.

“My whole family is here from Dallas,” said Timothy Brown Jr. “Even my grandmother made it out [for the Mass]. Having them here with me was really special.”

Reality set in for Brown when sitting for Bishop Rhoades’ homily: This would be his last Mass as a Holy Cross student.

“I was kind of sitting there just thinking, ‘Wow, tomorrow I walk across that stage, and it is time to move on from Holy Cross.’ I was trying to soak it all in as I sat there in the pews. Soon, it is time to move on from my professors, teammates, and coaches,” he told Today’s Catholic.

Brown’s peer, Phil Robles II, transferred to Holy Cross as a sophomore. The small class sizes and intimate academic environment were his favorite parts of Holy Cross.

“I tell everybody all the time, but going from a school of 15,000 kids, where there’s 80 people in the lecture and professors don’t know your name, to a class of six people is crazy,” Robles said. “My professors here were like family. Office hours were always open, and I knew they would want the best for me.”

During his college career, Robles played on the Holy Cross basketball team.

“My teammates and coaches have been great,” Robles said. “I was able to build those relationships and hope to carry them on even after school. So it’s just been a great experience. We really are a family here,” he finished.

The next day, the students donned their caps and gowns and processed into the arena.

Brother Paul Bednarczyk, the superior general of the Photos provided by Holy Cross College

Graduates from Holy Cross College celebrate following the school’s commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 17. Congregation of Holy Cross, gave the commencement address, offering graduates a message of conviction and clarity rooted in hope.

“Don’t be swayed by that which is transient,” he said. “But be a person of hope that is transcendent and can be found when you have internalized not only faith but the internal values of your faith.”

Brother Paul encouraged the class to cultivate gratitude along with the virtue of patience. These two virtues bolster a life lived for Christ in hope, he said.

“It is my humble prayer that you, too, will live into that same true hope – for the sake of yourself and for all of those who will have the privilege of knowing and loving you now and in the future,” Brother Paul concluded.

At the commencement ceremony, Dan Florin, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, was awarded an honorary degree. Marco Clark, president of Holy Cross College, lauded Florin for his “heart of service and love.”

“After spending a full career in the corporate world, most recently as the CFO of Biomet Inc., Dan turned his attention to serving and ministering to some of the most vulnerable populations in the Fort Wayne-South Bend diocese,” Clark said.

“Holy Cross College holds Dan in the highest regard and recognizes him for the difference he is making through his leadership role with Catholic Charities. His heart for service, love for all, strong work ethic, and business acumen are gifts that he uniquely brings to this ministry. He is an inspirational example of the goal and mission of Holy Cross, an innovative scholar, courageous citizen, virtuous leader, and hopeful disciple who possesses the competence to see and the courage to act,” Clark said.

As Clark delivered the closing remarks at Holy Cross College’s 58th commencement ceremony, he recalled how the graduates (who, at the time, were freshmen) persuaded him to accept the position as president of the college and move to South Bend.

“It was your joy, authenticity, eagerness to grow and learn, love for life, love for the Lord, and love for Holy Cross that drew me here,” Clark said. “For that, I am grateful.”

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff writer for Today’s Catholic.

* * *