Bishop Tells Knights to Live with ‘Youthfulness of Spirit’ Andrea Krumanaker

On Saturday, April 18, Bishop Rhoades celebrated Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne in conjunction with the statewide convention of the Indiana Knights of Columbus, which was marking the celebration of the organization’s 125th anniversary. Bishop Rhoades preached to those in attendance about fostering a “youthfulness of spirit” rooted in faith, hope and encounter with the Risen Christ.

With hundreds of Knights and their families gathered for the weekend-long convention, held at the nearby Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne, Bishop Rhoades reflected on the Mass’s opening prayer, known as the collect, which asked that God’s people “exult forever … in renewed youthfulness of spirit.” Looking out at a congregation spanning generations, he noted that such youthfulness is not tied to years but to the condition of the soul.

“Whatever our ages,” Bishop Rhoades said, “we prayed that all of us may be blessed with youthfulness of spirit.”

That renewal, he explained, comes through Christ — particularly through Scripture and the Eucharist — and is essential not only for personal faith but for the Church’s mission in a world often marked by anxiety, discouragement and loss of purpose.

Bishop Rhoades grounded his homily in the Gospel account of the road to Emmaus, in which two disciples, disheartened after the crucifixion of Jesus, encounter the Risen Christ without initially recognizing Him. Their journey, he said, mirrors the spiritual struggles many experience today.

“They were disappointed and disillusioned,” Bishop Rhoades said. “They were downcast.”

Bishop Rhoades suggested that their decision to leave Jerusalem symbolized something more profound — namely, a departure not just from a place but from the community of believers. He said, in effect, they were leaving the Church.

Yet the turning point came when Christ met them on the road, patiently explaining the Scriptures and revealing how suffering and glory were united in God’s plan. Though they did not yet recognize Him, something began to change within them.

“Were not our hearts burning within us,” the disciples recalled.

Bishop Rhoades pointed to this moment as a key to understanding spiritual renewal. The word of God, he said, has the power to rekindle faith and restore hope, even amid confusion or doubt.

The encounter reached its climax at table, when Jesus took bread, blessed it, broke it and gave it to them. In that familiar action, their eyes were opened, and they recognized Him.

For Bishop Rhoades, this moment underscores the central role of the Eucharist in the life of the Church.

“The climax of our journey of faith is also when we participate at the table of the Eucharist,” he said. “Here our spirit is nourished in the most profound way by the body and blood of the Lord.”

Just as Christ remained with the disciples in the breaking of the bread, Bishop Rhoades emphasized that He continues to remain with the Church today, present in the Eucharist and through the Holy Spirit.

That presence, he said, is what sustains the “youthfulness of spirit” for which the faithful pray.

At the same time, Bishop Rhoades acknowledged the many forces that can erode that spiritual vitality. Disappointments, suffering, fear and anxiety can weigh heavily on individuals, regardless of age.

“Even young people can lose their youthfulness of spirit,” he said.

In particular, he pointed to a broader cultural struggle among many young adults, who may feel adrift or disconnected, especially in an increasingly digital world. A lack of meaning or purpose can lead to discouragement or even despair.

“This is an evangelizing moment for the Church,” he said, adding that it is a mission the Knights of Columbus are especially called to embrace.

That mission is lived out not only in large gatherings like the state convention, but also in the day to day lives of its members.

The Knights of Columbus has a long history both nationally and within Indiana. The organization was founded in 1882 by Blessed Father Michael J. McGivney in New Haven, Connecticut. In Indiana, the first council, Mater Dei Council 437, was established June 25, 1899, in Indianapolis. Later that year, on Oct. 15, 1899, Council 451 was instituted in Fort Wayne. By February 1902, the first Indiana State meeting was held in South Bend, and that same year the Indiana State Council began its work supporting parishes and local communities.

More than a century later, that legacy continues through the lives of its members.

Bishop Rhoades echoed that call to mission in his homily, encouraging members to help others encounter Christ through both word and example.

“Our youthfulness of spirit can attract others to Christ and to His Church,” he said.

As the Mass concluded, Bishop Rhoades offered a prayer that echoed the collect with which the liturgy began, that God would renew the hearts of His people, kindle within them a deeper love for His word and sustain them through the gift of the Eucharist.

“May our hearts burn within us as we read and pray with the Scriptures,” he said. “May we always recognize Him in the breaking of the bread.”

And with that recognition, he added, comes a mission, one shared by the entire Church and embodied in a particular way by the Knights of Columbus, to bring the Gospel into the world.

“That’s our mission,” Bishop Rhoades said, “to spread the truth and joy of our faith in our words and in our deeds.”

* * *