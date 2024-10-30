Bishop Shares Synod Photos

Photos provided by Bishop Rhoades Bishop Rhoades poses with synod delegates (left to right): Bishop Nicholas Hudson from England, Sister Nathalie Becquart from France, and Lina Tashmann from Jordan. The four of them worked together in a small group during the Synod of Bishops on synodality in Rome earlier this month.
Bishop Rhoades celebrates Mass at the altar at the tomb of St. John Paul II at St. Peter’s Basilica, with assistance from Father Bonaventure Nwosu, who worked in the Tribunal for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, and Deacon Nicholas Monnin, a seminarian for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend who is studying for the priesthood at the Pontifical North American College in Rome.
Bishop Rhoades poses for a photo with Martijn Cremers, Dean of the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, and his son, David, a junior at the University of Notre Dame during his time in Rome for the Synod of Bishops on synodality.
This photo also shows the Chair of St. Peter, normally enclosed in bronze, temporarily removed from the Altar of the Chair in St. Peter’s Basilica for restoration work, in front of the basilica’s main altar.
Bishop Rhoades takes part in the final Mass of the Synod of Bishops on synodality at St. Peter’s Basilia in Rome on Sunday, October 27. The Mass celebrated by Pope Francis was also significant because it was the day that the scaffolding around the central altar was removed after eight months to unveil the completed restorations on the soaring baldacchino above the altar of St. Peter’s Basilica. Pope Urban VIII commissioned Gian Lorenzo Bernini to design and build the canopy 400 years ago in 1624.