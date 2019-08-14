Bishop Rhoades weekly schedule Todays Catholic

Sunday, August 18: 12 p.m. — Mass and Blessing of Addition to Parish Education Center, St. Pius X Church, Granger

Tuesday, August 20: 8:15 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. Jude School, Fort Wayne

Thursday, August 22: 9:45 a.m. — All School Mass and Blessing of New Football Stadium, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Saturday, August 24: 10:30 a.m. — Mass for Annual Diaconate Picnic, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Sunday, August 25: 10:30 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Michael the Archangel Church, Waterloo

Monday, August 26: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, August 28: 11 a.m. — University of Saint Francis Opening Convocation and Mass, Hutzell Athletic Center, University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, August 28: 6 p.m. — Annual Bishops’ Appeal Dinner, Parkview Mirro Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, August 29: 10:30 a.m. — Presbyterate Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Friday, August 30: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of Hispanic Apostolate, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

