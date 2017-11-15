Bishop Rhoades weekly calendar Todays Catholic

Sunday, November 19: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Jude Church, South Bend

Monday, November 20: 1 p.m. — Meetings of Corporations of Diocese, Catholic Cemeteries, and Saint Anne Communities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, November 21: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of the Presbyteral Council, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Thursday, November 23: 11 a.m. — Opening prayer and Thanksgiving luncheon, St. Mary Mother of God Church, Fort Wayne

