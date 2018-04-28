Bishop Rhoades responds to Women’s Care Center rezoning request veto Stephanie Patka Secretariat Director of Communications

In response to Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s veto of the rezoning of the Women’s Care Center in South Bend, the Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend released the following statement:

“I am deeply disappointed in yesterday’s decision by Mayor Pete Buttigieg to veto the rezoning request of the Women’s Care Center which was approved by the South Bend Common Council this past Monday.

Women who experience a crisis pregnancy often say that they feel they have no other option than abortion, and the Women’s Care Center exists precisely to offer these vulnerable women a real choice.

What started as a small outreach to women in crisis in downtown South Bend over three decades ago, has grown to become the largest, most successful pregnancy resource center in America, serving 26,000 women annually from 29 centers in 10 states. How unfortunate that the Women’s Care Center has been denied in its own hometown the opportunity to expand their compassionate services to a location where it could best reach the women who could benefit most.

I share the mayor’s concern about the neighborhood, but for a different reason: a group from outside our community and state may open that not only discards innocent human life, but purports to give women a choice, when in fact it has vigorously opposed the Women’s Care Center that provides loving support for women and the choice to say yes to life.”

The statement has also been posted to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend website.

