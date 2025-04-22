Bishop Rhoades Reflects on Pope Francis: ‘A True Man of the People’ Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

“I always felt very relaxed in [Pope Francis’] presence,” Bishop Rhoades said during an April 21 news conference following the passing of Pope Francis earlier that day. “He was very personal, very down to earth. I’ll never forget when I was in Rome with [Pope Francis] for a visit, he personally went around offering us glasses of water and drinks – his kindness was incredible. … He was a true man of the people.”

Bishop Rhoades met with several media outlets from across the diocese at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Fort Wayne, giving the shepherd of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend an opportunity to honor the late pontiff and share his thoughts on the life and legacy of the Holy Father.

“I was very surprised this morning when I got up, because I thought the Holy Father was recovering from his illness,” Bishop Rhoades said. “I was filled with quite a bit of sadness. I had a lot of affection for Pope Francis. However, this joyful season of Easter is a providential time [for Pope Francis] to pass away and encounter Our Lord, who triumphed over sin and death.”

Bishop Rhoades announced that “there will be a Mass this Wednesday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 6 p.m. for eternal peace and joy of the pope. Also, parishes throughout the diocese will have Masses said for the repose of the Holy Father’s soul.”

Bishop Rhoades told reporters that he has “received a lot of messages today from, not only protestant pastors, but also from members of the Jewish community. This shows that the pope was really a universal figure – a universal religious leader who inspired people and has helped promote the values of the Gospel, especially peace.”

He added: “[Pope Francis] spoke about these values yesterday in his Easter message. He particularly mentioned love for the poor. The legacy of Pope Francis will be exactly this – his love for the poor, the marginalized, the suffering, the migrants will be what he is remembered for.”

When asked about the upcoming conclave, Bishop Rhoades told reporters that “the earliest it could be is May 6. It will have to begin somewhere between May 6 and May 12, because that is the norm for the election of the pope. Already, though, parties are gathered to plan the funeral and conclave. Clergy are flying out from all over the world to get to Rome by tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock.”

Upon the death of Pope Francis, Bishop Rhoades invited all Catholics to pray for the future bishop of Rome.

“Because of the situation in the world today, it’s important that we have a pope who is going to be a strong Christian leader, who’s going to proclaim the Gospel with love, with mercy, and with courage. So that’s what we pray for – someone who follows the footsteps of these really great popes we’ve had in the recent years. We all need to pray.”

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff reporter for Today’s Catholic.

