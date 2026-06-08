Bishop Rhoades Ordains Five Men to the Priesthood of Jesus Christ

“Receive the oblation of the holy people, to be offered to God. Understand what you do, imitate what you celebrate, and conform your life to the mystery of the Lord’s cross.”

With these words in the Rite of Ordination, Bishop Rhoades placed the bread and wine into the hands of the five newly-ordained shepherds for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend — Father Patrick Ernst, Father Johnathon Hickey, Father Noah Isch, Father Samuel Martinez and Father Greenan Sullivan — commissioning them to feed their flocks. It was but one of many beautiful moments from the Mass of Ordination to the Priesthood on Saturday, June 6, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne.

Flanked by dozens of priests from across the diocese and joined by Father Andrew Heaslip, assistant professor at Mount St. Mary Seminary, where four of the five ordinandi studied, Bishop Rhoades presided over one of the most triumphant celebrations of the year with a joy befitting of the trumpet blasts that echoed from the choir loft above.

“For over 160 years, hundreds of young men have been ordained in this Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, the mother church of our diocese,” Bishop Rhoades announced as he began Mass. “Today, Patrick, Johnathon, Noah, Samuel and Greenan will receive through the laying on of hands and the prayer of consecration a share in the priesthood of Jesus for the service of the people of our diocese. We pray, through the intercession of Mary, our Immaculate Mother, that they will be good and holy priests after the heart of her son.”

In his homily, Bishop preached on the Gospel passage, in which the Risen Christ asked St. Peter three times, “Do you love me?” before asking him to feed His sheep. However, He addresses Peter using his old name of Simon; it is only after affirming his love for the Lord that he would be called Peter again. Bishop Rhoades related this to the new title of “Father” that the five deacons would receive only after answering similar questions concerning their resolve to serve as priests.

“Underlying the questions I will ask you is the question that Jesus asked Simon Peter, the question He asks each of you in the deep intimacy of your hearts: ‘Do you love me?’” Bishop Rhoades said to the ordinandi. “Every pastoral duty you will have as priests flows from this singular anchor — your personal love and friendship with the Lord.”

Bishop Rhoades reminded the five men that while the priesthood is their path to holiness, growing in holiness doesn’t require perfection or extraordinary works but simply “doing what the Lord has called us to do with greater love.” Therefore, their pastoral work will only lead to growth in holiness if done “with the mind and heart of Christ, the Good Shepherd.” He warned them against the vice of pride, calling humility “the foundational virtue for living your holy promise of obedience.”

Finally, in light of our nation’s consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Bishop Rhoades encouraged the men to devote themselves to the Sacred Heart, the origin of the priestly vocation. It is through spending time with the Lord and growing in friendship with Him that they will obtain the fragrance of Christ, as St. Paul writes to the Corinthians.

“We priests must have the smell of the Good Shepherd, the fragrance of His humility, goodness and love,” Bishop Rhoades stressed. “It’s the smell of the Gospel. We are called to help our people to have that smell through our teaching and sanctifying ministries. And we must have the humility to learn from so many people we serve who have the smell of the Gospel.”

Next, in the Rite of Ordination, the ordinandi responded to a series of questions by promising to carry out the office of the priesthood in accordance with the Catholic faith and remain obedient to Bishop Rhoades and his successors. They then lay prostrate as the Litany of Saints was sung, and the faithful joined with Bishop Rhoades in asking for the saints’ intercession upon those to be ordained. Through the laying on of hands and the Prayer of Ordination, the five men were vested as priests for the first time.

“May the Lord Jesus Christ, whom the Father anointed with the Holy Spirit and power, guard and preserve you, that you may sanctify the Christian people and offer sacrifice to God,” Bishop Rhoades prayed as he anointed the new priests’ hands. They also received the bread and wine, along with the fraternal kiss of peace from the bishop and all other priests present. The celebration continued with the Liturgy of the Eucharist, with the newly ordained concelebrating with their brother priests.

At the conclusion of Mass, Bishop Rhoades thanked Father Ernst, Father Hickey, Father Isch, Father Martinez and Father Sullivan for saying “yes” to the call of the Lord, which was met with much applause. They all processed outside the cathedral, where the newly ordained offered first blessings to those gathered.

While Father Martinez admitted that the peace and awe he felt over the past few weeks were joined by “a little bit more anxiety, a little more nervousness” the morning of his ordination, he said that praying together down in the crypt before Mass was very calming. Father Ernst echoed the feeling of peace that came over him beforehand.

“There’s an overwhelming sense of joy, but also just very calm, I would say,” Father Ernst told Today’s Catholic. “I wasn’t as nervous, I would think, when coming up to it. But finally, when ordination comes, it’s like I’m able to finally do what God has been calling me to do. So, thanks be to God, just a sense of joy, tranquility and peace.”

However, Father Martinez said the magnitude of the moment was still emotionally overwhelming.

“That part where the bishop gives us the paten and we have to take the Eucharist off the paten ourselves as a priest actually participating in the sacrifice — that got me,” Father Martinez said afterwards. “That was when the tears were getting ready to start flowing, because I’ve just had so many prayers of the Blessed Mother giving me her son. So having my bishop do the same thing — that was powerful.

“But then otherwise, of course, joy,” Father Martinez said. “It’s been super exciting to share all of this excitement and all of this grace with everybody. Joy and a lot of gratitude, too.”