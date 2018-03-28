Bishop Rhoades leads vespers service on feast day of St. Joseph

A member of the Knights of Columbus receives a St. Joseph Scapular from Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades March 19 at Our Lady of Hungary Church, South Bend, during a vespers service. The scapulars were blessed and presented to the Knights in attendance, in honor of St. Joseph, Spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary, on his feast day. — Jennifer Kedik
Bishop Rhoades prepares to make a presentation to Knights of Columbus representatives from St. Pius X Parish, Granger, during the service. Brothers of the Franciscan Friars Minor, and Father Kevin Bauman, assisted.— Jennifer Kedik