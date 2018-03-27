Todays Catholic
March 27, 2018 // Bishop

Bishop Rhoades Holy Week schedule

Thursday, March 29: 7 p.m. — Holy Thursday Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend 

Friday, March 30: 1 p.m. — Good Friday Service, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne 

Saturday, March 31: 8:45 p.m. — Easter Vigil Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sunday, April 1: 3 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Ligonier

Tuesday, April 3: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Decatur

Thursday, April 5: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola

Friday, April 6: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart

Saturday, April 7: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart

Saturday, April 7: 4:30 p.m. — Mass, St. Anthony de Padua Church, South Bend

 

 

