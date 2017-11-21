Bishop Rhoades elected chairman of USCCB Committee on Doctrine, re-elected to CRS board Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — At the fall general assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, was nominated and elected chairman of the Committee on Doctrine; he was also re-elected to the board of directors of Catholic Relief Services. The assembly took place Nov. 13-14 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Committee on Doctrine assists the bishops, both collectively and individually, in areas of faith and morals of the Church. It collaborates with the committees of the conference, providing expertise and guidance concerning the theological issues that confront the Church in the United States. The committee particularly addresses the relationship to science, human values, and health care, and supports the bishops’ efforts in the area of development and review of Scripture translations.

Among other responsibilities, members of the committee study issues of significance, evaluate theological and moral trends of concern to contemporary society, and communicate and promote the teachings of the Church in support of the Holy See and the Church in general.

Bishop Rhoades was also elected, during the gathering, to serve another term on the board of directors of Catholic Relief Services. He is joined by Bishop Edward J. Burns of Dallas, Bishop Felipe J. Estévez of St. Augustine, and Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski of Miami, who were also re-elected. Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda and Bishop Shelton J. Fabre were elected new members of the board, and George Mason University law professor Helen Alvaré was selected as a new lay member. Their three-year terms begin Jan. 1.

Catholic Relief Services carries out the commitment of the bishops of the United States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. The agency is motivated by the Gospel of Jesus Christ to cherish, preserve and uphold the sacredness and dignity of all human life, foster charity and justice, and embody Catholic social and moral teaching. It acts to promote human development by responding to major emergencies, fighting disease and poverty, and nurturing peaceful and just societies; and to serve Catholics in the United States as they live their faith in solidarity with their brothers and sisters around the world.

* * *