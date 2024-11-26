Bishop Rhoades Confirms 14 at St. Mary in Bristol Denise Fedorow Freelance Writer

After spending some time testing their knowledge on the gifts and the fruits of the Holy Spirit during his homily, Bishop Rhoades placed the seal of the Sacrament of Confirmation on 14 young members of the community at St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish in Bristol on Sunday, November 17. Bishop Rhoades was assisted by Father Bob Van Kempen, pastor at St. Mary, and Father Tegha Nji Afuhwi, parochial vicar.

At the beginning of Mass, Bishop Rhoades told the congregation it was “a joy to be here to celebrate Mass” and especially to celebrate the Sacrament of Confirmation and fully initiate them into the Catholic Church. He said the Holy Spirit would guide the young people and help them grow in their faith and become “faithful servants of Christ.”

During his homily, Bishop Rhoades remarked that with the closing of the liturgical year, the readings were all about the end of the world and the Second Coming of Christ, which no one knows when that will happen. Bishop Rhoades said all must be prepared for the day of judgment, but we must not be fraught with anxiety.

“Some people get very anxious about it, and some religions have tried to predict when it will be, and that day comes and goes,” he said. “We believe Jesus will come again; we say it all the time in the Creed.”

He pointed out that there will be a time of distress and evil in the world before the Second Coming, and he asked the students which archangel fought Satan. He spoke to Ignacio Higinio Centeno, who chose St. Michael as his patron saint, saying “I hoped someone chose St. Michael because of the readings.”

He quizzed another student about what happened on the day of Pentecost and the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit. The well-prepared student was answering the questions correctly, and Bishop Rhoades said he would keep asking until he stumped the student. “We could be here all day,” he joked with the congregation.

Bishop Rhoades told the young people that if they sometimes don’t feel like coming to church, they should ask the Holy Spirit for the gift of piety – the desire to pray and worship God.

He asked another young man, Huey Bennett Auvid, why he chose St. Sebastian as his patron. Auvid mentioned sports as a reason, and Bishop Rhoades shared that when he played basketball, he often asked for St. Sebastian’s intercession.

He also shared that whenever he is in Rome, he visits St. Sebastian’s crypt and jokingly suggested to Huey’s sponsor that it might be a good confirmation gift to bring him to visit the crypt in Rome.

Bishop Rhoades shared that, in the second reading, St. Paul talks about our choice to live in the flesh or live in the spirit.

“When we live by the flesh, it’s all about me, what I want, but real happiness comes when we live by the Spirit. We have to fight against temptations, and the Holy Spirit helps us,” he said.

Bishop Rhoades then asked the confirmandi about the fruits of the Spirit – love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. When peace was mentioned, Bishop Rhoades said anxiety was an epidemic among young people today, adding: “God wants us to have peace. If you feel anxious, come to the church before the Blessed Sacrament and pour out your troubles to the Lord, and He’ll give you peace.”

He said gentleness and meekness did not mean weak, and that being a man did not mean being aggressive and arrogant. He shared how, occasionally, St. Mother Teresa would attend the Masses he would celebrate in Rome, and he recalled how someone once asked her how to become holy.

“Her response was, ‘The first step to holiness is to be kind.’ We sometimes think it’s not a big deal to be kind. It is; it’s the first step to becoming a saint,” Bishop Rhoades said.

Bishop Rhoades told the young people when he confirmed them individually that each would be sealed with the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

“The Holy Spirit will be within you, to help you, guide you, strengthen you, so you can live your faith and produce these abundant fruits in your life,” Bishop Rhoades said. “And when you live by the spirit, do you know what happens? You’re going to become saints.”

“My prayer for you as I confirm you today, as I anoint you with the holy Chrism, my prayer for every one of you is that you will become saints, and when Jesus comes again that you will be ready,” he said.

Before being confirmed, the young people stood and renewed their baptismal promises. They were then called up with their sponsors, and Bishop Rhoades laid his hands upon them and called them by their confirmation name as he anointed them with Chrism oil.

At the end of the Mass, Bishop Rhoades said, “I am very impressed with you young people.”

He suggested maybe one or two of the young men may be called to go to the seminary, and maybe one or two of the young women may be called to become religious sisters or nuns. He advised them all to “be open to how God may be calling you.”

He thanked the catechists, Father Van Kempen, and Father Afuhwi for their work educating the students. He thanked the sponsors “for your example of living the Christian faith – that’s why you were chosen. Thank you for being a good example. And to the parents, the first teachers of the faith, when you brought your baby to be baptized, you promised to raise them Catholic. Thank you for your commitment to the faith – it’s not easy being a parent these days.”

His last words were for the newly confirmed. “To all you young people – you give me a lot of hope. I am very proud of you, as I know Father Bob and Father Tegha are proud of you and everyone in this church is very proud of you.”

