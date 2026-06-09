Bishop Rhoades Blesses Newly Opened Saint Joseph Hospice Suites Todays Catholic

A new Catholic hospice residence is now open in Fort Wayne, offering what its founders hope will be a place of peace, prayer and dignified care for those approaching the end of life.

Saint Joseph Hospice Suites at Saint Anne Communities, located at 1900 Randallia Dr., opened in June after years of planning and the generosity of many donors and supporters. The facility offers five private suites designed to serve individuals facing terminal illness, along with their families.

Bishop Rhoades blessed the suites at a dedication ceremony on Thursday, June 4, calling the rooms “truly sacred.”

“In these rooms, men and women — God’s people — will meet the Lord,” he said. “The Lord will come down and bring them to himself. This is a holy mystery.”

Bishop Rhoades noted that residents will have access to the sacraments, pain relief and spiritual accompaniment, and that a small chapel will allow visitors to pray before the Blessed Sacrament.

Rooted in the Catholic tradition, Saint Joseph Hospice Suites welcomes individuals of all faiths and aims to fill a growing need in northeast Indiana for residential hospice care that combines expert medical support with a compassionate, faith-informed approach. Saint Anne Communities president Elaine Wilson and the organization’s board oversaw the project.

For more information on the new Saint Joseph Hospice Suites, visit sacfw.org.

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