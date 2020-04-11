Bishop requests faithful join in Easter prayer Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — As Catholics around the world celebrate the passion, death and triumph over death of the Lord during Holy Week, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades has extended an invitation to the faithful of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to join together in prayer on the morning of the Lord’s glorious resurrection.

At 9 a.m. on Easter Sunday, church bells at parishes across the diocese will ring. At that time, the bishop asks that all would pause and join in the “Regina Coeli” (“Queen of Heaven”) prayer of praise to Mary and petition to God.

The words of the “Regina Coeli” are:

Queen of heaven, rejoice, alleluia.

The Son whom you merited to bear, alleluia,

has risen as he said, alleluia.

Rejoice and be glad, O Virgin Mary, alleluia!

For the Lord has truly risen, alleluia.

Let us pray:

O God, who through the resurrection of your Son,

our Lord Jesus Christ, did vouchsafe to give joy

to the world;

grant, we beseech you,

that through his Mother, the Virgin Mary,

we may obtain the joys of everlasting life.

Through the same Christ our Lord. Amen.

For a list of livestreamed Holy Week Masses and those airing on local television stations, visit www.diocesefwsb.org/covid-19 and www.redeemerradio.com/holyweek.

* * *