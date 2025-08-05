Bishop Marks World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly Bethany Beebe

“I think it’s wonderful that we now have a special day to pray for grandparents and the elderly, whom we honor for their lives of faith, hope, and love,” Bishop Kevin Rhoades said in his homily during Mass in the Sts. Joachim and Anne Chapel at Saint Anne Communities in Fort Wayne on Saturday, July 26, the feast day of the chapel’s patron saints. He also pointed to the importance of World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, which Pope Francis established to take place on the Sunday closest to the saints’ feast day. This year, the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly took place on Sunday, July 27, the 17th Sunday in Ordinary Time.

Sts. Joachim and Anne are remembered in Church tradition as the earthly parents of the Blessed Virgin Mary, making them the earthly grandparents of Jesus.

Bishop Rhoades shared with staff and residents of Saint Anne and their guests that grandparents and older adults are still making a positive impact on the youngest generation.

“The virtues of our godly ancestors are not forgotten,” Bishop Rhoades said. Citing the reading from Sirach, Bishop Rhoades pointed to the value of nonmaterial inheritance. “Their wealth remains in their families,” Scripture says, “their heritage with their descendants; through God’s covenant with them, their family endures, their posterity for their sake.”

Leaving no question of where real shared value lies, Bishop Rhoades said, “It’s the wealth of faith, hope, and love that grandparents have passed on to their children and grandchildren,” he added, thanking the older generation for their prayers and for living by example. He also said that intergenerational sharing of values and prayers can happen for nieces, nephews, or anyone with whom we come in contact and can share the love of God. The important thing is that these virtues are passed down through communication and love, he added.

“She was immaculate, totally pure,” Bishop Rhoades said of Mary, who “also grew in faith, hope, and love, thanks to her upbringing by such holy parents.”

The hope we learn can become the foundation of our lives, Bishop Rhoades said.

“We all desire happiness, and we can only be happy if we have hope. Without hope, we become discouraged, and we aren’t able to persevere in the midst of the hardships of life. But with hope, we can persevere, with the help of God’s grace. This hope is nourished in prayer. We have this hope because we believe in Jesus, who is with us in all of our sufferings and sorrows. We have this hope because He suffered and died for us and rose from the dead, promising us the glory of heaven if we stay united to Him and live in His grace.”

That end goal, heaven, is the result of running our race with perseverance, Bishop Rhoades said.

“We don’t have to fear death because we know that Jesus will be with us and that death cannot separate us from His love,” Bishop Rhoades added.

Bringing the notion of hope back to the patrons of the feast day, Bishop Rhoades said Sts. Joachim and Anne had the virtue themselves and fostered it in Mary.

“They didn’t know what would become of their holy daughter, Mary,” he said. “But they knew that God had a plan for her. Little did they know, however, that she would become the mother of the Messiah, the mother of God’s Son, and that they would be His grandparents.”

Stephanie Ueber, pastoral associate at Saint Anne Communities, said she appreciates the “magnitude of this vocation called parenthood,” noting that, as children, we don’t understand the magnitude of blessing that we receive from our parents until greater maturity in life is achieved. Our parents, she said, model the love Sts. Anne and Joachim had for Mary in our own, modern lives.

