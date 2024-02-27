Bishop Luers Girls Claim Seventh State Crown Georgia Lieb

On Saturday, February 24, hundreds of Bishop Luers High School students, parents, alumni, and fans flocked to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to see if the school’s girls basketball team could claim yet another state championship to add to the school’s already crowded trophy case. Trailing by nine points at halftime, the outlook appeared bleak. But the Lady Knights outscored Brownstown Central by 17 points in the final two quarters to rally to a 44-36 victory to claim the school’s seventh girls basketball state title, matching the most of any program in state history.

The Knights beat Brownstown Central to win their previously championship in 2011.

Sophomore Miley Wareing scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the second half to lead the Knights. She added 10 rebounds. Senior guard Annika Davis capped off her Luers career with 10 points, while fellow senior Kyndal Tyree added 10 points for the Lady Knights.

When asked how winning her first state championship made her feel, senior Addie Shank said: “It was really cool. It was really exciting. It kind of felt surreal. After we won it, I just looked around and was like, ‘OK, we just did it.’ I’m letting it sink in this week.”

Throughout the game, the BLHS mascot (Lu the Knight), cheerleaders, and pep band hyped up the crowd, and the student section very enthusiastically cheered their team on. Between the first and second quarters, Bishop Luers football coach Kyle Lindsay received the 2024 IHSAA Education Champion Award for his positive impact on the education of student-athletes in the school. In November, Lindsay led the Knights to that program’s 12th state championship – third most in state history.

Regarding the girls’ win at state, Bishop Luers Principal Scott Kreiger said: “The Bishop Luers community salutes our state championship girls basketball team. The girls displayed great competitive energy while also respecting the game through their sportsmanship toward the officials and other players. We are very proud of their accomplishments and by how well they represented Bishop Luers High School.”

Following their championship win, Bishop Luers held a pep assembly on Monday, February 26, to celebrate the Lady Knights. At the pep session, Coach Mark Pixley, who finished his 10th season with the Lady Knights by claiming his first state championship, thanked all those who supported the team during their title run.

“I’d like to thank the administration, all the fans for showing up – you guys filled the fieldhouse,” Pixley said. “It was an awesome experience! It was great bringing home the state championship for basketball here at Luers.” Pixley recognized all of the players and coaches, then said, “We do what we do at the Lu, and that’s winning championships!” He invited the three senior athletes – Addie Shank, Davis, and Tyree – to say a few words and to hold up the state championship trophy.

At the assembly, Kreiger mentioned some interesting facts. “There are around 400 high schools in Indiana, and most of them never get the opportunity to do what you have done – not once this year, but twice!” Kreiger said. “This is the seventh state championship for the girls basketball program at Bishop Luers High School, and no school in the state has more!”

At the end of the assembly, Kreiger said: “It’s not just about winning championships, it’s about being good people. It’s about being good students, it’s about being good citizens, and that’s where we are. This is just another reminder of how special Bishop Luers is. You are in a very special place, doing very special things. Never take that for granted.”

* * *