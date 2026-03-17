Bishop Luers’ Donations Deepen Solidarity with Mission Schools in Nigeria Georgia Lieb

As Catholics, we are called to walk in solidarity, building one another up in the Body of Christ, the Church. Recently, the Bishop Luers High School community had the opportunity to connect with Catholic schools across the globe in Nigeria, providing them with 35 laptop computers.

This came about through a series of events facilitated by Father Theodore Ekwem, founder of the Onyeokike Leadership and Entrepreneurship Initiative. A priest from the Diocese of Ekwulobia in southeast Nigeria, he has served at Bishop Luers as co-chaplain for the past two years while on sabbatical.

Since his ordination to the priesthood, Father Ekwem has worked with young people as an administrator at Bubendorff Memorial Grammar School Adazi and an associate chaplain at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka in Nigeria. Through his years of work as a manager and principal, Father Ekwem saw the need for growth in character formation, creativity, and inspiration among the students he served. Many were choosing to turn to a life of crime based on their lack of resources and support.

In 2022, Father Ekwem received permission from his bishop to begin the Onyeokike Initiative. He chose the name Onyeokike, a word in the Igbo language that means “the Creator,” because he wants to encourage students to be creators in their school and community. This nonprofit organization strives to raise quality leaders who will bring about positive change in society and advance youth apostolate programs.

“I was moved to begin this initiative because we can’t always keep complaining about the bad things that youths do without creating a platform to help shape them,” Father Ekwem said. “I am inspired by Mother Teresa and Pope St. John Paul II because of their love for young people and care for those who are abandoned.”

Soon after the initiative’s approval, Father Ekwem met Bishop Rhoades for the first time. Bishop Rhoades traveled to Nigeria in 2022 and visited Bubendorff Memorial Grammer School, where Father Ekwem served as principal.

Bishop Rhoades met Father Ekwem again while he was in Rome for the Synod of Bishops in 2023. Father Ekwem was finishing up leadership and management studies in Rome. Bishop Rhoades assisted him in procuring housing closer to the university.

In the spring of 2024, Father Ekwem was granted a sabbatical from Cardinal Peter Okpaleke, bishop of Ekwulobia. To thank Bishop Rhoades for his previous generosity, Father Ekwem contacted him and asked if he needed any assistance from a Nigerian priest in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Bishop Rhoades gladly accepted Father Ekwem’s offer, appointing him as co-chaplain at Bishop Luers. Cardinal Okpaleke asked Father Ekwem to observe the pattern and formation of Catholic high schools in the United States during his stay in order to further his efforts once he returns to Nigeria.

Father Ekwem has served in many capacities at Bishop Luers during the past two years, learning and teaching. It was through working closely with school leadership and campus ministry that the idea of laptop donations came about. Last winter, Bishop Luers administration approved the purchase of new laptops for the student body for the 2025-26 academic year. After conversations with Father Ekwem about the need for computers in Nigerian schools, Bishop Luers administration decided to donate 35 of the used laptops to the Onyeokike Leadership and Entrepreneurship Initiative to distribute as they saw fit. Father Ekwem said he was very thankful for the donation, saying, “I was so happy about it because I knew its impact would be very much appreciated.”

Seth Coffing, principal at Bishop Luers, told Today’s Catholic he was happy to provide support.

“We at Bishop Luers High School are very blessed to be in a position to donate laptops to students and staff at three different Nigerian schools,” Coffing said. “The smiles and excitement on the students’ faces says it all! Serving others is a huge part of who we are at Bishop Luers.”

In the fall of 2025, Father Ekwem drove the laptops to his friend in Chicago, whose husband often ships items from the United States to Nigeria through his business. These friends graciously had the computers packaged and shipped to Nigeria and covered the cost as a free-will offering.

Father Ekwem travelled to Nigeria this past January, joining Onyeokike Initiative members to distribute the computers. They gave 15 laptops to St. Dominic Savio Seminary Akpu in the Diocese of Ekwulobia, six to Father Aaron Ekwu Memorial Secondary School in Father Ekwem’s village of Owerre-Ezukala, and 10 to Bubendorff Memorial Grammar School Adazi in the Diocese of Awka. These schools have a large number of students and only a few computers for the entire school to use. This donation provided students with more computer access. Father Ekwem said, “It was wonderfully received.”

Laptops were also given to four individuals, including a literature teacher at Bubendorff Memorial Grammar School, a college nursing student, and two Onyeokike Initiative members.

Bishop Luers has received thank you letters from each of the schools and individuals who received laptops. At Mass a few weeks ago, Father Ekwem read one of the letters so that the entire Bishop Luers faculty, staff, and student body could see the impact that this donation truly had.

Father Augustine Oguine, manager and principal of Bubendorff Memorial Grammar School, wrote: “We are very grateful for the gift. No doubt, the laptops will be of great help to our students in digital technologies classes and learning.”

The rector of St. Dominic Savio Seminary, Father Anthony Akabogu, wrote: “Your gifts will go a long way in sustaining our needs, especially in these challenging economic times. We are immensely appreciative of your kind gestures, and we assure you of our prayers. May God continue to bless you for your support.”

Father Ekwem also sent videos back to Bishop Luers High School, showing the Nigerian schools receiving the laptops. In these videos, he presented the laptops to the students and explained where the computers came from.

While Bishop Luers has given donations to Father Ekwem and Nigerian schools, they have also received much from his teachings, support, and counsel. With his infectious laugh and joyful presence, he has impacted the entire school community.

Jan Serrani, pastoral minister at Bishop Luers, said she has experienced Father Ekwem’s thoughtful and intentional approach to his work firsthand.

“At a time when there is a lot of upheaval and unrest in Nigeria, he brought his geopolitical experience into the Bishop Luers classroom, creating a series of teachings on Catholic social justice that he presented in theology classes,” Serrani said.

Along with these courses, Father Ekwem has celebrated numerous school Masses, assisted with penance services, given talks to faculty and staff about Christian anthropology and Advent reflections, presented in classrooms about Nigerian culture and politics, and much more.

Serrani said she has been touched by Father Ekwem’s example, saying: “He has a presence and a warmth about him. He’s taught me that the human heart, whether it is here or across the globe, has the same needs. He personifies the meaning of solidarity and is a constant witness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I’m just so grateful for his ‘yes.’”

Father Ekwem plans to continue facilitating correspondence between Bishop Luers and the Nigerian students in his home diocese. He has decided to schedule video calls between literature students at Bishop Luers and Bubendorff to share their life experiences and learn about different cultures. He is also planning exchange programs in sports.

If you are interested in learning more or supporting the Onyeokike Leadership and Entrepreneurship Initiative, contact Father Theodore at [email protected].

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