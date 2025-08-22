Bishop Luers Athletes March to Fort Wayne Cathedral Georgia Lieb

Many Bishop Luers High School students participated in the third-annual March of the Knights on Saturday, August 9. Led by chaplains Father Paolo Degasperi and Father Theodore Ekwem, students, coaches, and staff joyfully walked from Bishop Luers High School to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception as a witness of faith and Luers’ Catholic spirit.

Once in the Cathedral, everyone participated in praying the holy Rosary, asking for Our Lady’s intercession for the upcoming school year and sports season. Father Degasperi concluded with a beautiful Prayer of Consecration to Mary, the Immaculate Conception.

Jan Serrani, pastoral minister at Bishop Luers High School, said, “This annual ceremony was an idea of our chaplains: to walk united as Knights to the cathedral, the home of Our Blessed Mother Mary.”

“What a beautiful morning to be a Knight!” Seth Coffing, principal at Bishop Luers, said. “More than 150 of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff made the march to the cathedral. … What better way to begin the 2025-26 school year for our student-athletes than to come together and show our faith and comradery!”

Georgia Lieb is the communication and marketing coordinator at Bishop Luers High School.

* * *