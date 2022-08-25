Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Statement on Death of Father Jan Klimczyk

We learned on Tuesday of the tragic death of Father Jan Klimczyk in an apparent hit-and-run accident late in the evening on Monday, Aug. 22 in South Bend while he was riding his bike. Father Klimczyk was ordained a priest in 1981 for the Archdiocese of Kraków in Poland and transferred into the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in 1994. Though retired, he was still serving at Holy Family Parish in South Bend. I ask for your prayers for eternal rest in heaven for Father Klimczyk and for peace for his family and friends now mourning his loss. Arrangements are being made for a funeral Mass at St. Adalbert Parish and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in South Bend.

