August 25, 2022 // Bishop
Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Statement on Death of Father Jan Klimczyk
We learned on Tuesday of the tragic death of Father Jan Klimczyk in an apparent hit-and-run accident late in the evening on Monday, Aug. 22 in South Bend while he was riding his bike. Father Klimczyk was ordained a priest in 1981 for the Archdiocese of Kraków in Poland and transferred into the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in 1994. Though retired, he was still serving at Holy Family Parish in South Bend. I ask for your prayers for eternal rest in heaven for Father Klimczyk and for peace for his family and friends now mourning his loss. Arrangements are being made for a funeral Mass at St. Adalbert Parish and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in South Bend.
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.