Bishop Dwenger Fosters Heart of Service in Students Todays Catholic

As a high school that embraces its Catholic identity, Bishop Dwenger is built on four pillars: Academic Life, Spiritual Life, Active Life, and Life of Service. While academics, spirituality, and activity may seem like the most integral pillars for a high school community, a life of service is something that makes Bishop Dwenger different.

As Catholics, we are all called to be Jesus to others; we do this through the corporal works of mercy and the spiritual works of mercy.

Corporal works of mercy are ways to physically serve those in need. Some examples of the corporal works of mercy are feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, and visiting the sick. The spiritual works of mercy are acts that help others with their emotional and spiritual needs. Examples of the spiritual works are instructing the ignorant and counseling the doubtful.

While both types of works of mercy are important as Catholics, students and staff at Bishop Dwenger focus more on the corporal works of mercy.

While some students at Bishop Dwenger complain about having to do acts of service, it might be because they don’t fully understand the meaning of the service they are doing.

As Christians, we are called to be like Jesus to others, especially those who have less than we do. One way we can do this is through acts of service. Just like Jesus humbled himself to wash the feet of the poor, we are also called to humble ourselves by giving up our time and helping others.

Kingston Schenkel, a member of the Key Club at Bishop Dwenger, shared his love for service and how it helps him grow in his relationship with the Lord.

“Service hours have allowed me to see God throughout my day in the community,” said Schenkel, who noted that it feels good to help the community. He shared that he loves being Jesus to others.

Schenkel said some of his favorite memories are doing service at the Fort Wayne Zoo during Halloween.

“I loved handing candy to kids and seeing them in their adorable costumes. The smiles on the kids’ faces when I gave them candy were priceless. It was a very memorable moment,” Schenkel said.

Schenkel said he will definitely be volunteering at the zoo next Halloween.

Schenkel said his other favorite place to serve was that he did service was Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities. Similar to the Zoo Halloween, he helped with another trunk-or-treat that Turnstone called a Track-or-Treat, where he handed out candy to kids and put smiles on their faces.

Maggie Keefer, a sophomore at Bishop Dwenger, said that her service has been an unforgettable experience.

“I met so many nice people with great faith in God while helping out at Towne House Retirement Community.”

Keefer said that the residents at Towne House have influenced her to go deeper in her relationship with God. She said the preacher at Towne House was also a very influential person. One thing the preacher said that has stuck with her is “live every day for Jesus because you don’t know what day will be your last.”

Another thing Keefer loved about volunteering at Towne House was talking to the residents. She loves hearing stories and learning about their lives – both in the present and in the past.

Although service hours can seem like a hassle, they are something students should enjoy because in giving to others, we are doing the work of God. It is a sacrifice for God.

Other Bishop Dwenger students sacrifice their time by going on a mission trip during their Christmas break with the high school youth group at St. Vincent de Paul Parish. Through this, they were able to serve the homeless of downtown Pittsburgh by providing food, clothing, and prayer for them.

Senior Elizabeth Bundy was one of several Bishop Dwenger students who went to Pittsburgh.

“I sacrificed what I wanted to do by being more in the background of the things we did on the mission trip,” said Bundy, who added that while she wasn’t front and center with her service, she realized her intersessions were just as important as the work being done by others.

Bundy said she offered up her aching back for the people who needed physical healing on the mission trip.

One way Bundy said she serves her community is through the St. Vincent de Paul Parrish middle school youth group, Edge.

“Leading a small group at Edge is something that allows me to be a spiritual leader to others,” Bundy said. She also expressed the fun and joy of playing games, leading a small group, and teaching others about God.

For students at Bishop Dwenger, serving others means more than just acquiring service hours. It means being Christ to others and showing them His unconditional love. Being able to help others while modeling Christ is something that makes Bishop Dwenger the special place that it is.

Casen Wirges is a sophomore at Bishop Dwenger High School.

* * *