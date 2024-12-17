Bishop Designates Jubilee Sites for Holy Year 2025 Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

Hope is the theme of Jubilee Year 2025, with Pope Francis asking all Christians to be “pilgrims of hope.” A jubilee year, or ordinary holy year, takes place every 25 years with the goal of helping all the faithful deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Savior.

The Holy Father decreed that all cathedrals and basilicas in dioceses would serve as jubilee sites “where the faithful, under the usual conditions, may obtain the Jubilee Indulgence.” In the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, those locations are the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne, St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend, and the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.

Pope Francis also offered the option to all bishops to designate other churches within their dioceses as jubilee sites where the faithful can also visit to receive the Jubilee Indulgence. This allows those who are not able to make it to the cathedrals or the basilica the same opportunity to obtain the Jubilee Indulgence.

Bishop Rhoades has accepted the Holy Father’s invitation and designated six additional Churches as jubilee sites in the diocese. He chose one church from each of the six diocesan vicariates. The churches chosen are St. Anthony of Padua Church in Angola; St. Pius X Church in Granger; Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Warsaw; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Fort Wayne; SS. Peter and Paul Church in Huntington; and St. Michael the Archangel Church in Plymouth.

“The faithful of the diocese are invited to visit our nine jubilee churches during the Jubilee Year where they can obtain the Jubilee Indulgence by devoutly participating at Mass or making a pious visit for Eucharistic adoration and meditation with particular prayers,” said Bishop Rhoades. He added that another condition of receiving the indulgence is to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation, though that does not have to be at the jubilee site.

Though the full schedule has not been set, Bishop Rhoades will be celebrating a special Mass at each of the Jubilee sites on a date to be determined. “I will celebrate a diocesan Jubilee Year Mass at each of the nine sites, during which I will impart the Papal Blessing with the plenary indulgence,” Bishop Rhoades said.

Today’s Catholic will publish the Mass schedule once dates have been confirmed.

Invitation to Processions and Masses to Begin Holy Year 2025

The processions and Masses to mark the beginning of the 2025 Jubilee Year have been scheduled. On Sunday, December 29, Bishop Rhoades will lead a procession from St. Mary, Mother of God Parish in Fort Wayne to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 10:45 a.m. Mass will then begin at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 11:30 a.m. In the case of bad weather or impassable sidewalks, the procession will begin from St. Mother Theodore Guérin Chapel.

On the same day, December 29, Father Mark Gurtner, vicar general of the diocese, will lead a procession at St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the cathedral gym and processing around the block. Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the cathedral.

Nicole Hahn is director of the diocese’s Secretariat for Communications.

* * *