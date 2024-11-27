Bishop Dedicates New Narthex at Christ the King Jill Boughton Freelance Writer

Since Christ the King Catholic Church in South Bend is the only parish in the diocese by this name, Bishop Rhoades was happy to be there on Sunday, November 24, for the parish’s patronal feast day.

Bishop Rhoades noted that this is the third time he has been privileged to bless a building project at Christ the King. Shortly after he was installed as bishop of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, he came to bless the stained-glass windows, crafted in the part of Pennsylvania where he was born. Five years ago, it was to bless the large addition to the parish’s “excellent Catholic school,” which included a large gym and many additional classrooms. After celebrating the 12:15 Mass on November 24, Bishop Rhoades led a prayer to dedicate the new narthex, which adds nearly 2,000 square feet of gathering space for parish activities and outreaches. Jokingly, he asked the pastor, Holy Cross Father Steve Lacroix, “What’s next?” He also commended the generosity and commitment of the entire parish.

In his homily, Bishop Rhoades pointed out that Pope Pius XI instituted the solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe in 1925, when nationalism, secularism, and anti-Catholicism were rampant as the dark clouds of fascism and communism grew. Around the same time, the Cristero uprising in Mexico produced such heroes as Blessed Miguel Pro, whose feast day was November 23 and who faced the firing squad shouting, “Viva Cristo Rey!” (Long live Christ the King!)

“Amid these evils and historic events of government tyranny, Pius XI wrote an encyclical establishing today’s feast in order to encourage Catholics to look to Jesus as their King and to be faithful to His kingship, a divine and spiritual kingship so different from that of the world,” preached Bishop Rhoades. Eight years later, “at that terrible time of history,” Christ the King parish was established.

Originally celebrated on the last Sunday of October, in 1969 Pope Paul VI moved the solemnity to the final Sunday of the Church year, just before the beginning of Advent.

Bishop reflected further on the nature of Christ’s Kingdom, which He established by self-giving love rather than armed conflict.

At Mass, the parish’s children’s choir led the music, and Bishop Rhoades recognized each member of the parish clergy: Father Lacroix; Holy Cross Father Cameron Corten, who is parochial vicar and chaplain at Marian High School; Holy Cross Father Bob Epping, a former pastor at Christ the King; and Deacon Joe Dietz. The parish’s other deacon, Deacon Andy Oross, assisted later in the afternoon as Bishop Rhoades celebrated the confirmation Mass for 48 teenagers.

Father Lacroix said a new narthex wasn’t his idea. Rather, it grew out of a 2017 parish survey “where parishioners brought to my attention that the exterior of our church needed a little tender loving care. Who would have thought that this would result in the new addition that we bless today? But the parishioners on our Building Committee quickly recognized that this was a golden opportunity to create the gathering space that our parish has needed for so long.”

Architect for the project was parishioner Andrew S. Roche of Creative Design Solutions, who had just completed work on the school addition when this idea came along. Roche’s mother taught at Christ the King, where he and his wife attended and where his daughters are currently students. Roche told Today’s Catholic: “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the architect for this project. Throughout my career, I have collaborated with numerous churches, schools, and other nonprofit organizations. I currently serve on the Diocesan Sacred Art and Architecture Committee.”

One member of the committee was Ravini Fernando, a stay-at-home mom and substitute teacher who has served on the Parish Council and the Art and Environment Committee. She told Today’s Catholic: “The Art and Environment Committee always dreamt about having a bigger narthex. The old one was too small and too dark! We also wanted a bigger space for the ministry fairs as well as for parishioners to socialize and for outreach. The results are amazing! Beyond expectations! It will be a great space for St. Vincent de Paul, the casserole program, and many other future new ministries for evangelization and socializing.” She added: “Christ the King is a wonderful parish. We thank God for this blessing every day. Father Steve has been a great pastor, a steady and thoughtful leader to us!”

Father Lacroix himself said, “I’m grateful to all of our parishioners who have put up with a lot of construction-related inconveniences so graciously over the last year and three months,” including changes in parking and church access.

Accessibility and security are important features of the new space. In place of a makeshift outdoor wheelchair ramp, there is now an indoor carpeted ramp. Funneling all traffic through one set of entrances will increase safety, and the locks on the new doors will be programmed on timers.

A new welcome desk in the gathering space will provide literature, and video monitors will display information about upcoming parish events. Greeters will welcome everyone who comes to Mass.

The new narthex includes a pantry for the parish’s St. Vincent de Paul Society to use, as well as the casserole and pack-a-lunch programs. There will be permanent donation bins for the St. Vincent de Paul chapter, the Christ Child Society, and the Women’s Care Center. The Fitzpatrick Room will provide a space large enough for most parish meetings as well as funeral luncheons and post-event receptions. The room is named to honor Linda Fitzpatrick, who served for 27 years as parish secretary and religious education coordinator.

Building Committee member Martha Suter is proud that it was her idea to invite Fitzpatrick, also an artist and member of the building committee, to create the cross in the center of the narthex floor.

The previous vestibule remains as an atrium between the busy social area of the narthex and the worship space in the church. The atrium includes restrooms, confessionals, and a place for parents to quiet restless little ones.

In preparation for the celebration of their feast day, Christ the King annually celebrates a 40-Hour devotion.

Still ahead is an open house, which will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, “so we can welcome the local community into this beautiful new space,” said Father Lacroix, who added that he has asked every parishioner to begin praying for one person to invite to this event, whether it’s a fallen-away Catholic or someone who doesn’t have a worship community.

In summary, Father Lacroix said: “This new narthex will be a tremendous blessing for our parish. It’s been a long process, and this type of construction project is always disruptive, but it will be worth it. Building a strong, Christ-centered community is an important part of parish life. When people feel plugged into their community and supported by fellow parishioners, it helps them engage in the parish more deeply. It’s part of how we strive for holiness together as a community rather than as individuals. For years, we’ve lacked an adequate space for events that will let parishioners gather to strengthen relationships with other parishioners while also having the chance to meet new parishioners. Now that we finally have the space to increase this culture of encounter, I’m convinced that the Holy Spirit will ensure that it bears fruit.”

